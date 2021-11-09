Middlesbrough midfielder Matt Crooks makes honest claim about the club’s supporters

Middlesbrough midfielder Matt Crooks has admitted that he believes that the club’s supporters play a role in what makes the team so special to represent.

Boro’s fans have backed their side in recent seasons despite the fact that the club have not been in contention for promotion since the 2017/18 campaign.

Despite demonstrating glimpses of promise last season, Middlesbrough ended the year 13 points adrift of the play-off places in the Championship.

Following a relatively inconsistent start to the current term, Boro opted to replace Neil Warnock with Chris Wilder earlier this week.

The new Middlesbrough manager will be determined to help the club reach new heights in the Championship in the not too distant future.

Whilst Boro are currently 14th in the league standings, they are only four points behind Queens Park Rangers who currently occupy the final play-off spot in the second-tier.

By picking up their performance levels over the Christmas period, Middlesbrough could potentially emerge as legitimate contenders for a top-six finish under the guidance of Wilder.

Making reference to Boro, Crooks has admitted that he believes that the club’s fans as well its history are the main reasons behind what makes it so special.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Sports EFL Podcast, Crooks said: “I think all of it [makes it special].

“The fans, the players.”

Crooks later added: “It’s a one-town club, it’s a big football club, it’s got history.

“I said when I first joined I was buzzing to be here and that I really wanted to take advantage of the situation and hopefully I’m doing that.

“There’s a lot of time to come, a lot of games to go but I feel like we are starting to click and gel and I’m enjoying myself and long may it continue.”

The Verdict

After demonstrating some real signs of promise under the guidance of Warnock, it will be intriguing to see whether Crooks will be able to make further strides in terms of his development following the arrival of Wilder.

During the 2021/22 campaign to date, the midfielder has managed to provide four direct goal contributions in 16 appearances for the club.

Particularly impressive during Middlesbrough’s 2-0 victory over Barnsley last month, Crooks recorded a WhoScored match rating of 8.93 in this fixture.

By replicating this display during Boro’s clash with Millwall on November 20th, the 27-year-old could help his side secure a positive result at the Riverside Stadium.