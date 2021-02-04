Middlesbrough midfielder issues timely injury update ahead of Brentford clash

Middlesbrough will be hoping they can put together a positive run of form between now and the end of the 2020/21 season in the Championship under the management of Neil Warnock.

Boro are currently sat seventh in the second-tier standings, and are just two points adrift of sixth-placed AFC Bournemouth.

They have been without Marcus Tavernier in their last two matches though, with the winger picking up a knee injury in their 1-0 defeat against Blackburn Rovers.

The 21-year-old has made 28 appearances in all competitions so far this season, and has chipped in with three goals and four assists for Neil Warnock’s men.

Speaking in a recent interview, Tavernier issued an update on his recovery from injury, and labelled it as a ‘slow process’ at this moment in time.

“I’m just slowly working on my rehab at the moment, just trying to get back fit.

“It’s a slow process at the moment and I’m just trying to speed it up as fast as I can. It was like three to four weeks from the start of the injury but it just depends how it goes and how the pain goes down.”

Middlesbrough are set to return to action on Saturday, when they prepare to take on high-flying Brentford, in what is certain to be a tricky test for Warnock’s side at the Riverside Stadium.

The Verdict:

Neil Warnock will be hoping he can return to action at the earliest of opportunities.

Tavernier has shown glimpses of his quality this season, and it will have been frustrating for the Middlesbrough boss not to have him available for selection due to injury.

But Warnock does have strong options available to him in similar positions, and he’ll be keen to see them play their part in their push for a top-six finish in the Championship this term.

It’ll be a tough ask for Boro to force their way into the play-off positions, but if Tavernier can return from injury sooner rather than later, then it’ll be a welcome boost for Warnock’s side.