Highlights Carrick updates on Lenihan, Fry, and Howson's fitness ahead of Derby County clash.

Fry & Lenihan remain sidelined, forcing Carrick to rely on CB depth with Clarke & van den Berg.

Howson faces injury doubts, potentially missing Saturday's game despite long history of durability.

Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick has been speaking to the media ahead of Boro's away trip to Derby County on Saturday, and has provided updates on the fitness of Darragh Lenihan, Dael Fry and Jonny Howson.

Boro have had to do without two of their centre-backs in the opening days of the 2024/25 season, as Lenihan and Fry are yet to feature for the club this season.

Whilst evergreen midfielder and club captain Howson has endured an injury-disrupted start to his season. The 36-year-old picked up a knock in Boro's final pre-season friendly vs SC Heerenveen and was only fit enough to make a one-minute cameo on the opening day, before being forced off after 56 minutes during their 3-0 Carabao Cup thumping of Leeds United on Wednesday.

So, as Carrick takes his side to Pride Park this weekend hoping to maintain his side's unbeaten start to the season, will he have any of those three important figures to pick from?

Derby trip to come to soon for Fry & Lenihan

Middlesbrough fans will no doubt be feeling thankful of the strength in depth Carrick has at centre-back, with Matt Clarke and Rav van den Berg forming a partnership that looks set to be one of the best in the Championship this season.

If that wasn't the case, however, then Boro could've found themselves in an extremely difficult situation to start the season, as Fry and Lenihan are both proven Championship commodities in their own right.

Fry hasn't appeared for Middlesbrough since the 10 February, whilst despite playing and scoring in pre-season, Irish international Lenihan hasn't made a competitive appearance for Boro since the 23 September last year.

Speaking in his pre-Derby County press conference on Thursday afternoon, Carrick offered an insight into when they might be available for selection once again.

Carrick said: "Yeah, we've got to manage them a little bit. Both of them have had a couple of ups and downs really.

"With being out for so long, coming back into training, it's quite common to pick up little niggles here and there. So, we're managing them through at the moment.

"I've said it before about being patient with them. They won't be involved, they won't be ready for this weekend."

Carrick then further clarified whether Lenihan's injury was still one that he was carrying from last season, or if in fact it was a fresh setback. "No, he had his operation on his ankle last season. His ankle is fine."

Howson looks doubtful to play a part on Saturday

It's not been the smooth start to the 2024/25 season that Boro's skipper would've wanted, as niggling problems has meant it's been a slow start to the season for Howson.

Carrick confirmed in his post-match interview following Boro's 3-0 victory over Leeds on Wednesday evening that Howson had felt a slight issue with his hamstring, but that he was hopeful that they'd caught it early enough before it could become anything too serious.

Howson's 23/24 Championship stats, per FotMob Appearances Goals Assists Avg. rating 38 2 2 7.1/10

One of his trademarks from his time on Teesside has been his durability, having made a minimum of 43 appearances in all competitions in every single one of his seven seasons as a Middlesbrough player.

But, aged 36, his susceptibility to injuries is only naturally expected to increase, but he'll be desperate to ensure that on what could be his farewell tour this season, Boro fans will enjoy plenty of opportunities to watch him play.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Thursday, Carrick said on Howson: "It's still a bit early really, not enough time to see whether it's going to settle down or not.

"I'm hoping it's not too bad, but at this stage we're guessing really."

It would appear then that Howson will be an injury doubt heading into Saturday, with US international Aidan Morris' early performances likely keeping him out of the Middlesbrough starting lineup regardless.