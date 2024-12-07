Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick is on West Ham United’s radar, with Julen Lopetegui potentially only one game from the sack at the London Stadium.

The Spaniard has endured a very difficult start to life in the capital since he was named as David Moyes’ successor, and a 3-1 defeat at Leicester has heaped pressure on Lopetegui, as it has been claimed he will lose his job if the Hammers don’t beat Wolves on Monday.

Therefore, the club are already sounding out possible replacements, and the Mirror has revealed that Michael Carrick is among the contenders to come in.

Michael Carrick is a target for West Ham United

The update adds that the West Ham hierarchy are keen to bring in someone who can implement an attacking style of play, with Carrick having earned plaudits for that on Teesside.

As well as that, it’s said that his connection with the Hammers is seen as an added bonus, as the ex-England international actually started his career with the club, and he went on to make over 150 appearances before his exit for Spurs.

Unsurprisingly, the report states that Boro are keen to keep hold of Carrick, so West Ham would have to pay compensation to prise him away from the Riverside Stadium, although it’s not clear just how much that would be.

Michael Carrick will be focused on Middlesbrough challenge

Obviously, these are not the sort of stories that Boro fans want to read, as they hope that Carrick will stick around for the years to come to build a long-term project.

But, the fact he is linked with Premier League jobs just proves that he has done a lot well, and, crucially, there’s no indication that he wants to leave, and you can be sure that West Ham will have plenty of other options if Lopetegui does lose his job.

Carrick has built a stylish side at Boro, and the draw at Burnley on Friday night proves they can mix it with the best in the league.

With the side in the play-off places, it’s clear that promotion is the aim, and there will also be a belief at Boro that they can catch the top two over the coming weeks and months.

Championship Table (prior to Saturday fixtures) Team P GD Pts 1 Sheffield United 18 16 38 2 Burnley 19 17 37 3 Leeds United 18 18 35 4 Sunderland 18 13 33 5 Middlesbrough 19 11 31 6 Watford 18 2 30 7 West Brom 18 7 28

Given all Carrick has been through in the game, he isn’t the type to let this speculation distract him, and he will remain professional and focused on Boro’s next game, which is a huge one at Leeds United in the week.