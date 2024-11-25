Tony Cascarino believes Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick would be an "obvious candidate" for the West Ham United job in the future.

These comments were made on talkSPORT, following Boro's 6-2 hammering of Oxford United on Saturday afternoon.

The U's initially took the lead through Greg Leigh, but it wasn't long before the visitors were back in the game at the Kassam Stadium, with Elliot Moore's challenge on Ben Doak leaving the referee no choice but to award a penalty.

Emmanuel Latte Lath converted from the penalty spot, before Finn Azaz fired the away side into the lead and Latte Lath added a third just before the interval.

Latte Lath secured his hat-trick shortly after the break, before Dane Scarlett gave the hosts hope that they could start a remarkable comeback.

But those hopes were extinguished when Tommy Conway's low shot found its way past Jamie Cumming - and Azaz scored his second and Boro's sixth of the day late on.

This was an excellent result for the Teesside club, who have won three consecutive league games, scoring a whopping 15 goals combined in those matches.

Now sitting in fifth place, they are in a good position to push on and solidify their place in the top six, as they look to secure a return to the Premier League.

Championship table (4th-6th) Team P GD Pts 4 Burnley 16 13 30 5 Middlesbrough 16 10 27 6 West Bromwich Albion 16 7 26 (Table correct as of November 25th, 2024)

Last season, they weren't consistent enough to be in the promotion mix, but they have finished in the top six under Carrick before and plenty of fans retain faith in the Manchester United legend.

During his time at the Riverside, Carrick has been linked with other clubs, including former side West Ham United.

However, a move away from Teesside hasn't materialised for him at this point, and he seems to be happy where he currently is.

Tony Cascarino tips Michael Carrick for West Ham job

Cascarino believes Carrick could be a good fit at the London Stadium if current manager Julen Lopetegui leaves anytime soon, with fans likely to be welcoming of their former midfielder if he makes a return to the Irons.

Speaking on talkSPORT, he said: "You know West Ham fans, I think the owner is always trying to appease them with the sort of manager that would fit the bill.

"Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough were a bit flying. A big old win yesterday, 6-2, top goalscorers in the Championship at the moment [on 29 goals].

"And they're what, lying fifth? I think they're fifth, yeah, fifth in the Championship and there's been a bit of a turnaround there.

"So he'll be an obvious candidate for someone like West Ham. Because the fans would certainly embrace one of their players that they had many moons ago and bring a style of football that West Ham fans so dearly want."

Michael Carrick has an exciting project going on at Middlesbrough

A move to the London Stadium would probably have to be considered if he was offered the top job there.

But Carrick has an exciting group of players at his disposal at Boro and has been backed by an owner who is willing to spend.

He may have lost a couple of key players since his arrival, with the departure of Chuba Akpom clearly leaving them with less firepower at that point.

However, the likes of Azaz and Latte Lath are exciting players to have in the final third, along with loanee Doak, and they have the potential to secure a place in the promotion mix at the end of the season.

This is why staying at the Riverside would be an appealing option.