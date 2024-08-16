Highlights Dijksteel's standout performance vs. Leeds puts him in Carrick's transfer reevaluation spotlight.

After struggles and injuries, Dijksteel proves his value as a reliable and versatile defender for Boro.

Depth showcased in Leeds win hints at strong season ahead for Boro under Carrick's leadership.

Middlesbrough dumped Leeds United out of the Carabao Cup with a 3-0 victory at Elland Road on Wednesday evening, but it was the performance of Anfernee Dijksteel that stole the headlines, and should give Boro head coach Michael Carrick cause for a transfer rethink.

Dijksteel scored the opening goal of the game after a wonderful solo run which saw him beat numerous Leeds players, before feeding the ball into the far corner of Karl Darlow's net.

It was a goal that any forward in world football would've been proud of, making it even more extraordinary given the fact it was the Suriname international's first ever Middlesbrough goal since signing for the club back in 2019.

The former Charlton Athletic right-back is only contracted through to the end of the 2024/25 season, however, with reports emerging earlier in the summer revealing Boro's intent to sell the defender this summer.

But after his man of the match performance at Elland Road, Carrick may need to pull a u-turn on that decision in favour of keeping the 27-year-old on Teesside.

Dijksteel proved he can play a part for Carrick

Up until Wednesday night, Middlesbrough seemingly had Dijksteel placed front and centre of their shop window this summer, but Carrick may well be scrambling to rip the price tag off his defender now.

After back-to-back seasons that saw the right-back make no more than 23 appearances in all competitions during either of the 2023/24 or 2022/23 campaigns, Dijksteel had fallen firmly into the Riverside Stadium shadows.

Consistent injury setbacks have played a big part in his Middlesbrough career, with setbacks often arriving at the most inopportune moments.

Dijksteel's Boro career (all comps), per FotMob Season Appearances Goals Assists 23/24 23 0 0 22/23 22 0 1 21/22 38 0 3 20/21 31 0 0 19/20 17 0 0

When Tommy Smith's season was ended last term, Dijksteel took over the starting role at right-back, but after Luke Ayling was signed in January, the former Leeds United man would deliver a string of performances that would see him wrestle the starting job away from him.

Having signed a permanent deal this summer, Ayling entered this season as Carrick's clear-cut first choice right-back, with many expecting Smith to return as the backup when fit, given the fact it was he who the Boro boss favoured over Dijksteel previously.

But after an individual performance that will be talked about for years to come, Dijksteel made a compelling case for him to play a larger role than was expected this season, as he showed everyone connected with Middlesbrough exactly what he could do.

Dijksteel has always been a reliable player for Boro

Under the Middlesbrough tenures of Neil Warnock and Chris Wilder, Dijksteel was one of the first names on both manager's teamsheets - a fact that is easy to forget given his lack of game time over the last two seasons.

The right-back rarely grabbed the headlines, but his industrious defending mixed with his ball-playing ability saw him develop into one of Boro's Mr. Reliable between 2020-2022.

Despite registering only a handful of assists during his time in the North East, Dijksteel has always been a player who's shown to be confident and capable of carrying the ball up the pitch, and has played a big part in plenty of Middlesbrough goals over the years.

Versatility is a key part of his game as well, with him showing over the years that he's comfortable operating as a centre-back if needed, only further adding to the value he brings to any squad he's a part of.

Always recognised as a good Middlesbrough servant, many fans were hoping to see Dijksteel get his summer move when those reports emerged surrounding a potential exit, as he will no doubt be wanting to play regular football whilst still in the prime years of his career.

Those supporters may well now be hoping that a transfer doesn't materialise before the window closes, as having Dijksteel as part of the squad for his ability and strength in depth for one more season, before losing him on a free, could well prove more valuable than cashing in on him now.

Either way, if Boro do still intend to move him on before the window closes at the end of the month, his Elland Road masterclass will have Middlesbrough chiefs adding on a couple of extra digits to his price tag should a potential suitor come calling.

Leeds win shows Boro's strength in depth

Strength in depth was something Carrick didn't have the luxury of last season, as a fairly unprecedented injury crisis brought to light.

Emmanuel Latte Lath missed a host of Championship games last season through injury, as did Josh Coburn, with the likes of Sammy Silvera and Sam Greenwood all having to become makeshift centre-forwards.

That, needless to say, didn't bare much fruit for Carrick, but with Coburn back fit, and Tommy Conway set to bolster Boro's attack further, that issue seems to be resolved for this season.

But it's not just up-front that Middlesbrough showed how deep their talent runs, with Dan Barlaser, Alex Gilbert, Micah Hamilton, Sol Brynn, Delano Burgzorg, as well as academy graduate George McCormick all putting in top performances at Elland Road.

Not forgetting the impending returns of the aforementioned Smith and indeed that of Finnish forward Marcus Forss, - a player who scored 10 Championship goals in 2022/23 and provided five assists - and you can see how strong of a side Carrick has to pick from this season.