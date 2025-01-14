Championship side Middlesbrough are expected to launch an offer for Hull City left-back Ryan Giles during this transfer window.

According to Hull Live, Boro will lodge a "firm" bid for Giles before the end of the window, having seen him shine at the Riverside during the 2022-23 season.

He played a key role for Michael Carrick's side during that campaign, with his attacking contributions from left-back playing a part in the Teesside club's top-six finish.

Ryan Giles' 2022/23 loan spell at Middlesbrough (All competitions) Appearances 48 Goals 0 Assists 12 (As of January 14th, 2025)

He hasn't kicked on since then though, despite having the opportunity to make a fresh start at Hull last summer, after making a permanent move to the MKM Stadium following an initial loan stint from Luton Town.

Giles hasn't been one of the first names on the team-sheet throughout the current season, spending a chunk of the season on the bench as an unused substitute, with Matty Jacob also available as a left-back option and Cody Drameh also able to switch over to that side.

Giles also failed to impress against Doncaster Rovers at the weekend and was arguably at fault for Luke Molyneux's goal, with the full-back failing to show enough strength.

Middlesbrough keen to secure Ryan Giles deal

With the 24-year-old not starting every game and putting in a disappointing performance last weekend, it wouldn't be a surprise if he moved on from East Yorkshire before the February 3 transfer deadline.

Boro, who have retained their interest in the defender, are set to make a bid during this window, according to Hull Live.

Related QPR and Hull City plotting Celtic transfer swoop Hull and QPR are both thought to be in the race for Greg Taylor, as well as Dinamo Zagreb and Trabzonspor.

The same outlet has reported that there is a growing expectation that he will end up making a move back to the Riverside, where he previously enjoyed success.

Hull have already been linked with a move for a new lerft-back this month, with Celtic's Greg Taylor on their radar , which evidently shows that Ruben Selles and co are looking to move on from Giles. Middlesbrough will experience the pros and cons of Ryan Giles

Giles is an excellent player going forward - and he can be a real asset when he pushes high up the pitch.

Carrick likes his teams to be attacking, so Giles could be a particularly shrewd addition on Teesside.

The player is also accustomed to life at Boro, having enjoyed a loan spell there before, so it shouldn't take too long for him to settle in.

He definitely needs to work on the defensive aspect of his game though - because his defensive fraility was exposed at the weekend and it was also exposed at Boro during his loan spell there - despite his positive contributions.

The prime example of this is Ki-Jana Hoever's goal for Stoke City during 2022/23.