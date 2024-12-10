Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick has confirmed that Liverpool loanee Ben Doak is "happy" at the Riverside.

Speaking via Teesside Live this week, the Boro boss has commented on one of the hottest topics of conversation around the Riverside Stadium heading into the winter window.

The Teessiders will be desperate to ensure the Scotland international remains in the North East for the duration of the season, as he's played a vital role for Middlesbrough so far this term.

However, the teenager's form has caught the attention of Liverpool boss Arne Slot, which understandably so, has sparked fears among the Boro support that the winger will be recalled to Anfield in the new year.

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick not worried about January Liverpool recall for Ben Doak

The question on every Middlesbrough supporter's lips, as the January window approaches, is whether Liverpool will allow the super Scot to stay at the Riverside for the rest of the season.

Given how Carrick is feeling and Doak's stance, Boro fans may have their answer. Speaking via Teesside Live, the Middlesbrough head coach said: “I’m quite calm about it to be honest. No drama. I think we are calm.

"There are loads of things, ifs and buts and changes in football - that’s transfer windows. I’ve said it to you enough times, but I’m really calm about it to be honest.

"I’m happy with the way that things are going and we’ll take what comes next and deal with it. Ben’s happy, we’re happy, he’s in a good place. You can see in his body language and demeanour he’s happy. He keeps working hard and he’s enjoying it here and it’s been effective for us. As long as that carries on then we’re all good."

Doak himself has admitted that Middlesbrough is where he feels is the best place for him to continue his development currently, and speaking on why he's best suited to stay on Teesside for this season, Carrick said: "It’s not ifs and buts and comparisons, it's just that he’s in a good place here, he’s doing well for us.

"He’s had a big impact since he’s been here for sure and we’ve enjoyed having him here. He’s a great character, wants to do well and improve. So far it’s been a really good fit for all of us."

Boro's promotion chances could rest on Doak staying at the Riverside beyond January

When looking up and down the Championship, there aren't too many players that are as vital to their respective squad as Doak is to Middlesbrough.

The 19-year-old has been a revelation for Boro so far this term, as he's established himself as one of the best players in the division, and a focal point in Carrick's attacking approach.

Should he be recalled in January, Middlesbrough would surely have to head into the market in an attempt to find his replacement, as Carrick's alternative right-wing options all have their drawbacks for various reasons.

Boro right-wingers 24/25 Championship stats as of matchday 19 - per FotMob Player Appearances Goals Assists Isaiah Jones 16 0 0 Marcus Forss 4 0 0 Micah Hamilton 13 0 0

As of the conclusion of matchday 19, Isaiah Jones, Marcus Forss, and Micah Hamilton respectively are all yet to register a single goal or assist in the Championship this season, which surely won't fill the Boro boss with confidence that an adequate in-house replacement exists.

Jones is in the midst of his worst form since becoming a first-team regular in 2021/22, Forss' struggles with injuries and staying fit have extended into this season, and Hamilton appears to be one of those raw talents that requires a January loan in order to receive more regular football.

Therefore, losing Doak would surely be a significant blow to Middlesbrough's promotion chances, and as such, Carrick armed with the testimony of his teenage sensation are making it very clear to Liverpool that Teesside is where Doak must remain until the summer.