Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick has responded to Coventry City’s decision to part ways with Mark Robins earlier this week, claiming he is "lucky to be here at a club that backs us the way they do, and that is so stable".

Robins was the longest-serving manager in the Championship, but a 2-1 defeat to Derby County midweek proved his final game in charge of the Sky Blues.

Many have been left surprised by the decision given his strong connection to the club, and the success he has achieved there.

However, Coventry are now searching for his successor ahead of the November international break.

Robins oversaw a strong record against Carrick’s Boro side, with the Teesside outfit unable to earn a win over the club during his time as manager so far.

Mark Robins' Coventry City record - second stint (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 387 154 106 127 39.79

Michael Carrick responds to Mark Robins decision

Carrick has praised the job that Robins has done at Coventry, also claiming that he has been great to work with whenever they’ve interacted with each other.

He believes it is a sad moment, but fully expects the 54-year-old to come back and be successful elsewhere.

"It's really unfortunate and sad to hear," said Carrick, via Teesside Live.

"Listen, I know when we've come up against him we haven't had a great record but the way he's gone about it and the contact I've had with him, he's been fantastic with me.

“I've been really impressed with him.

"I'm really sorry to see him go. He's done an unbelievable job, to be there seven years and carry them though the experiences and the highs they've had.

“It's a sad day. I liked him a lot and still do. I'm sure he'll be back and successful in the future."

Carrick issues lucky Middlesbrough assessment

In the aftermath of Robins’ dismissal, Carrick has also admitted that he feels quite lucky to be working in a stable situation with Middlesbrough, having recently celebrated his two-year anniversary at the Riverside.

When asked about whether there is a culture of sacking managers in football, Carrick responded: "Maybe it is. I don't think about it that way, to be honest.

“We're totally focused on trying to improve things here and seeing where that can take us.

"It's the only way to do it.

“I'm lucky to be here at a club that backs us the way they do, and that is so stable. It is.

“When you throw it at me like that, it's a little bit strange, but that's the business, I suppose."

Carrick has overseen 51 victories from 103 games in charge during his time with Boro.

Robins sacking will be a wake-up call for struggling managers

Not only has Robins’ dismissal shown the precarious nature of job security in football management, but it also means someone of his calibre is now on the market.

Managers across the Championship will be extra wary now, especially going into the last international break of 2024, which could be an ideal time for some clubs to make changes in the dugout.

Carrick has done good work with Boro, and will be hoping to emulate a lot of what Robins achieved with Coventry while at the Riverside.

But managers like Scott Parker, for example, could be in danger now that Robins is available, adding extra pressure to his position at Turf Moor.