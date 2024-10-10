This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Michael Carrick has been told to consider deploying a more streetwise and pragmatic approach at Middlesbrough, when necessity dictates.

The former Manchester United stalwart has earned vast plaudits for his front-footed possession-based brand of attacking football after taking his first step into senior management in October 2022 with Middlesbrough, who he guided to the Championship play-offs at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

A slow start to the previous season saw Middlesbrough play catch-up and they were ultimately unable to replicate the success of Carrick's first year in charge by finishing in eighth position, four points away from sixth-placed Norwich City.

Inconsistency has been a recurring theme for Boro, who have been unable to arrest real fluctuations in form thus far this season and mount a continual winning streak.

They claimed back to back victories over Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion before falling to a 2-1 defeat at Watford on Saturday afternoon, which has put them in ninth going into this month's international break.

EFL Championship standings, as of October 9 Position Team P GD Pts 1st Sunderland 9 +10 19 2nd Sheffield United 9 +9 19 3rd Burnley 9 +10 18 4th West Bromwich Albion 9 +6 17 5th Leeds United 9 +8 16 6th Watford 9 +0 16 7th Norwich City 9 +6 15 8th Blackburn Rovers 9 +4 15 9th Middlesbrough 9 +3 14

It has been an inconsistent start to the season for Middlesbrough. Although Carrick has continued to stick with a modus operandi which can sweep away opponents at full throttle and often excites supporters, he has been told to consider being more pragmatic and making his side tougher to break down late on in matches.

Middlesbrough's Michael Carrick receives tactical advice

We caught up with our resident Boro fan pundit Phil Spencer, who we asked to send one message to Carrick.

"If I could send one message to Michael Carrick, I think it would be with regards to game management more than anything," Phil explained to Football League World.

"I love the way we typically play under Carrick, I love the possession-based style of play, I love that we play on the front-foot and there are just moments and occasions where we go into the second-half of a game and it feels like there's not necessarily a plan B or a plan C.

"Sometimes we need to chase the game in terms of upping the urgency, upping the tempo and going a bit more direct. Sometimes as well, when we're winning the game, it's just a case of being more conservative and defensive minded, but we often look to stick to our philosophy, which is admirable.

"On one hand, you have to give Carrick credit and this certainly isn't criticism because I think the positives outweigh the negatives in terms of how he sets up his team.

"But I do think that sometimes there is room for manoeuvre, a gray area as Middlesbrough look to see out results more often. Sometimes it's about being a little bit streetwise, doing what you need to do to see out results and I do think that's something that could take Middlesbrough onto the next level."

Middlesbrough's upcoming matches in the Championship

Phil will likely hope that his suggestions are heeded somewhat following the conclusion of the international break, when Boro resume league action with a home clash against Bristol City on October 19.

Three points are at stake and Carrick will certainly fancy his chances against counterpart Liam Manning, who is under increasing pressure at Ashton Gate. Victory over the Robins already feels imperative ahead of a double-header against high-flying duo Sheffield United and Norwich City days later.

At the time of writing, the Blades are the only team to remain unbeaten from nine games across the Championship, although it will be interesting to see if Leeds United can break that streak in next Friday's mouth-watering Yorkshire derby.

Norwich, meanwhile, are sat in seventh after winning three of their last four games, having scored 12 goals across that period too.

A trip to Carrow Road, then, is a daunting prospect in itself and Middlesbrough would doubtless benefit from being more rigid, structured and diligent when the time comes.