Middlesbrough left-back Neto Borges arrived at the Riverside Stadium from Clermont Foot this summer hoping to be the remedy to Boro's ailment in that department.

Signed for a reported fee of just under £1.5m, the Brazilian defender was signed as a result of an injury to Alex Bangura on the eve of the new season, forcing Michael Carrick to head back into the market to shore up his strength in depth on the left side of his defence.

The 28-year-old presented as an experienced campaigner with some top pedigree to his name, having spent time in the Brazilian, Swedish, Belgian and Portuguese top divisions respectively, and had been plying his trade in France's Ligue 1 for the previous two seasons.

Borges has registered a fairly mixed bag of performances in his first handful of games as a Middlesbrough player, but there seems to be a concerning trait in his game that Carrick must address quickly if he is to be the long-term solution to one of Boro's problem positions...

Borges' concerning defensive trait has shown itself on numerous occasions

One of the first things you're taught as a defender, and especially as a full-back, is to show your opposition attacker onto their weaker foot and away from goal whenever possible.

For a player who's come up against some of the best forwards in world football from his time in some of the game's top leagues, this fundamental aspect of defending won't be anything new to Borges.

Which is why Middlesbrough fans have been left particularly frustrated, and indeed worried, over some of the goals their team has conceded recently coming directly from their left-back failing to do it.

The first appearance of this shortcoming in Borges' game was shown in Middlesbrough's defeat to Sunderland on 21 September.

A loose ball in Boro's defence saw the Black Cats instantly on the attack, as the ball eventually found its way to Patrick Roberts in plenty of space on the right-wing. Borges came across to close Roberts down, but allowed him to cut in on his stronger left-foot and fire an uncontested shot into the box, which was deflected into the path of Chris Rigg who dispatched what would be the winning goal.

That didn't go unnoticed by Middlesbrough supporters, and was perhaps a warning sign to Boro's coaching staff that they may need to spend some extra time with their new man on the training pitch.

However, after just two games had passed since that dismal afternoon on Wearside, Carrick took his team to Vicarage Road to take on Tom Cleverley's Watford.

With Middlesbrough holding a 1-0 lead with 15 minutes to play, an eerily similar pattern of play emerged. Once again, the ball would find its way to the opposing right-winger, this time Ryan Andrews, in acres of space to move into down the right flank.

Andrews was Borges' man, but the young winger was able to carry the ball completely uncontested from just inside Boro's half, all the way to the edge of their own box.

Boro's left-back had the time to position himself to show Andrews into an abundance of space away from the box. Instead, the Hornets attacker was granted the time and room to cut in towards goal, and roll the ball into the feet of Edo Kayembe, who took a touch and fired a low effort past Seny Dieng.

If a fix can't be found, Middlesbrough may need to consider other options

With two almost identical goals conceded as a result of Borges allowing his attacker to drive inside towards goal instead of being shown away from the box, that would suggest that a fundamental flaw to his game may well be present.

That would be a real shame too, as the Brazilian has looked confident, talented and effective when performing his attacking duties - as Carrick demands from his full-backs.

Borges has been seen delivering some excellent crosses into and around the box, and has shown his ability to get on the ball and play quick, effective passes into midfield.

Borges' 24/25 Championship stats after matchday 9, per FotMob Pass accuracy Dribble success Tackles won Touches in opp. box 87.3% 75% 75% 14

But, if he can't correct this defensive issue, he is in danger of becoming a difficult player for his manager to trust, and in a season where Middlesbrough have aspirations of winning promotion to the Premier League, Carrick must be able to have faith in the players he picks.

This is largely the reason why fellow left-back Lukas Engel has been dropped in favour of Borges, as his inconsistent performances - especially in the defensive aspects of his game too - have relegated him to a backup role ever since Borges' arrival.

But there could yet be chances for him and indeed Bangura upon his return from injury, with the latter being a player who Carrick had tipped for a big role at the Riverside this season before being forced to undergo surgery on his Achilles.