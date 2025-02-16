Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick insists he still has the full support of owner Steve Gibson, although he acknowledged that they need to get back on track quickly.

Having made progress under the guidance of Carrick, there was hope that Boro could push for promotion this season as they look to return to the Premier League.

A busy January window saw Carrick reshape the squad, and whilst Emmanuel Latte Lath was a significant exit, the arrivals of Kelechi Iheanacho, Morgan Whittaker and Mark Travers, among others, meant Boro fans were optimistic about what the rest of the campaign could bring.

Michael Carrick addresses Middlesbrough’s poor form after 1-0 Watford defeat

However, things are not working for Middlesbrough right now, with Watford leaving the Riverside Stadium with three points thanks to a Moussa Sissoko header.

That was a fourth consecutive defeat for Carrick’s side, which has left them in 11th place, four points away from the play-offs.

Championship Table (as of 16/2/25) Team P GD Pts 5 Blackburn Rovers 33 8 51 6 West Brom 33 11 48 7 Coventry City 33 3 47 8 Bristol City 33 4 46 9 Sheffield Wednesday 33 -4 45 10 Watford 33 -5 45 11 Middlesbrough 32 7 44

Naturally, that has prompted speculation surrounding Carrick’s future, but the boss told Teesside Live that he retains the backing of Gibson, even if he admitted that can’t last forever.

“He’s incredibly supportive. That doesn’t always just come from someone telling me they support me. We’ve got a really good relationship.

"Listen, I understand the game and how it works. I’ve been in it a long time. It is what it is. If you win enough games you have success, and if you don’t, you’re criticised and ultimately, in the end, things happen.

“But I feel the support and have done since I walked through the door. I still feel it now but it’s up to us to win enough games to see what happens in the future. There’s no getting away from it.”

Middlesbrough FC have the quality within their squad to turn things around under Michael Carrick

There’s no doubt that Boro are underperforming right now, and Carrick has been in the game long enough to know that if you don’t get results, you will lose your job.

The 43-year-old rightly still has credit in the bank considering the work he has done at Boro since his arrival, but they need to get wins on the board as soon as possible.

Even with Latte Lath’s exit, Gibson still backed Carrick with a lot of expensive additions in January, and that brought more expectation that the club would kick-on, but it hasn’t happened.

Perhaps more worryingly, Boro’s performances have been alarming, and they were deservedly beaten by Watford yesterday.

But, it’s not all doom and gloom for Middlesbrough, as they are still in the mix for a top six finish, and Carrick will look at the group at his disposal, and he should feel they are capable of going on a positive run, as there is plenty of talent in the ranks.

So, it’s now down to the boss to find the right formula, and for the players to take responsibility and to start playing to their best levels.

Middlesbrough are back in action on Friday night when they take on fellow play-off hopefuls Bristol City at Ashton Gate.