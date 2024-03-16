Highlights Brandon Williams should be Boro's top target if Luke Ayling's loan isn't extended due to his versatile full-back skills.

Williams' ability to play right or left-back fits perfectly with Carrick's system, making him a great option for development.

Boro's success in securing Williams may depend on others moves in the transfer market and Ayling's potential permanent deal.

Middlesbrough should target Brandon Williams at the end of the season if they don't end up making Luke Ayling's loan permanent.

Boro brought Ayling in on loan from Leeds United to provide cover for Tommy Smith, who picked up an ankle injury in October against Birmingham City that ruled him out for the season.

Ayling has impressed at the Riverside, nailing down a spot at right wing-back.

It is unsurprising that he's in such good form as he was Leeds' Mr Reliable when they were in the Premier League between 2020 and 2023.

It's remains unclear whether Ayling will sign a new deal. But if he doesn't, then Carrick should turn to Williams – who played under him when he was first-team coach at Manchester United.

Related Ipswich Town could look to League Two for Leif Davis replacement: View Ipswich Town should have MK Dons defender Joe Tomlinson on their radar in case Leif Davis departs.

Williams is currently on loan at Ipswich Town, but he's been out since December with injury.

He was playing well before he was sidelined, and he's a useful player because he can play at full-back on either side.However, the form of Harry Clarke at right-back and Leif Davis at left-back mean that he will struggle to get back into the team.

Although he also worked under current Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna, who also used to be a first team coach at United, Carrick would be better for the development of the 23-year-old.

Moving to the Riverside would be a great option for him if they don't make the Ayling deal permanent.

Carrick's thoughts on a new deal for Ayling

After Boro's 1-0 win over Birmingham at St Andrew's on Tuesday, Carrick told Teesside Live: "You're always playing for something and as it stands at the moment that's obviously what's next. Looking at him, that's not at the forefront of his mind at all. He's all in, he's desperate to do well and win games for us. We'll see.That will play out how it's going to play out over the next few months."

"I think Bill [Ayling's nickname] has shown his experience really. He's been in this situation, he's seen it, he knows what it takes. His personality and character rubs off on others and as a team in the last couple of games the boys with the experience have shown it and used it and that's vital at this stage when you're going through something like this and the stages you got through at the end of the season.

"Experience can be a beautiful thing if you use it in the right way. Luke is definitely doing that at the moment. He's that type. He's a solid character, he's got that personality that rubs off on others and he's quite commanding around the dressing room. It's important to have that balance. Everyone can't be like that but you need certain boys to do that. He's played a big part in it."

A move to Middlesbrough would suit Williams

When Williams was coming through at United in the youth academy between 2008 and 2019, Carrick would have been well aware of him as he was playing for the club.

When Carrick was a first team coach at Old Trafford, he and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer put their faith in him during his first full season as he made 36 first-team appearances during the 2019/20 campaign.

A loan spell to Norwich City in 2021/22 helped him, but when he returned to United, he only made one appearance last season before being let go out on loan to Ipswich last summer.

Brandon Williams Championship Stats 2023/24 (via Transfermarkt) Minutes played Goals Assists Clean sheets Pass success (%) 793 2 0 5 82

At times, United have had only one fit full-back available this season in Diogo Dalot, making Erik ten Hag's decision to let him leave on loan puzzling.

It's crystal clear that, along with a whole host of other players, Dutch boss Ten Hag isn't keen on Williams.

He's only 23, but the next couple of years of his career are vital in his development, so he needs to be playing regularly.

McKenna can't guarantee that, but Carrick, who knows Williams so well, could be a key figure in his journey.

Williams' move to Middlesbrough dependent on other factors

Of course, a potential Williams move to the Riverside this summer is dependent on a number of factors.

First of all, Ipswich left-back Davis has been linked with a move to the likes of Newcastle United, West Ham United and Nottingham Forest this summer.

Should Davis leave Portman Road, it could be that Ipswich boss McKenna looks to Williams to replace him, meaning he would be snapped up before Boro could get to him.

Furthermore, if Boro make Ayling's loan permanent and Smith comes back strong from injury, Carrick may not be looking for reinforcements at full-back.

Former United full-back Williams would be ideal for Carrick's system and the way he wants his Boro team to develop, though.

Seeing as though the pair know each other so well and have worked together before, Williams to Boro would be a transfer that we shouldn't rule out happening this summer.