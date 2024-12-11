Michael Carrick has doubled down on claims that Leeds United were at Premier League level following Middlesbrough’s 3-1 loss at Elland Road on Tuesday night.

Boro had earned their way back into the game after initially going 1-0 down in the early stages to a Wilfried Gnonto goal.

Max Wober put the ball in his own net to make it 1-1 at the start of the second half before Dan James and Brenden Aaronson sealed all three points for Daniel Farke’s side.

Carrick had praised the opposition’s strength prior to their midweek meeting, with Leeds extending their advantage at the top of the Championship table with this latest victory.

Middlesbrough stats vs. Leeds United Stat Per 90 Shots (on target) 6 (2) Possession (%) 49 Passes 488 Pass Accuracy (%) 82 Fouls 17 Offsides 1 Corners 4

Michael Carrick makes Premier League claim about Leeds

Carrick has claimed that Leeds have Premier League quality in their side following the 3-1 loss on Tuesday night.

He believes his team have to take something away from the disappointment of the loss in order to bridge that gap and reach their goal of a top-flight return.

"They're a good team,” said Carrick, via The Northern Echo.

“They have largely Premier League players who've played a lot at that level.

“That's what we're striving to be and we're going in a good direction.

“We have to take confidence moving through the season.

"Whatever the gap is we have to try and close that and get enough points to get to where we want to be.

"You have to feed off the disappointment and not just accept it.

“They're a Premier League setup really.

"We'll move on quickly but the disappointment shows where we're at.

“There's disappointment in the dressing room but we know what we're capable of doing.

“We have to feed off it and use it as motivation. If we were accepting it then we wouldn't be at the level we're at and trying to get to.

“We have to use this for what's coming around the corner."

Middlesbrough dropped to sixth in the table after Tuesday’s defeat and could fall even further depending on results in the Wednesday night’s remaining midweek fixtures.

Middlesbrough have shown the quality they need to compete

Middlesbrough were handed a harsh lesson on Tuesday night of the quality they still need to compete at Leeds’ level.

Carrick has done well to get his team where it is right now, but it’s hard to see them finishing near the Whites this season when all is said and done.

While Boro did test Farke’s side at Elland Road, they ultimately came up short and can have no complaints about the loss.

Middlesbrough are still capable of a top-six finish this season, and his message to the team after this game should give them encouragement for the rest of the campaign.