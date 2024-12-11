Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is understood to be targeting a left-back in January, which could open the door for Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick to utilise his Old Trafford links to sign teenage starlet Harry Amass.

An exclusive report from GIVEMESPORT has revealed that the new Red Devils boss has identified the left-back spot as an area that requires strengthening in the upcoming winter window.

Should he receive reinforcements in that position, that will likely see the highly-rated 17-year-old Amass be pushed further down the pecking order, and potentially make him available for a January loan move away from United.

If that is to be the case, then Carrick may see an opportunity to put his Old Trafford connections to use, and seal a deal for the England youth international to bolster his Middlesbrough side in that department.

Michael Carrick could see left-back as an area of Middlesbrough's squad that requires more depth

The left-back spot has been somewhat of a problem position for Carrick and Middlesbrough since Ryan Giles' departure in 2023, with Boro trying a number of different players at that position.

Summer signing Neto Borges has been the first-choice left-back so far this season, after joining from French side Clermont Foot in August, but the Brazilian has endured a rocky start to his Boro career.

Behind him, Lukas Engel is a player that Carrick has been forced to take out of the team and away from the spotlight on numerous occasions, after inconsistent performances and a handful of mistakes had seen the Dane come in for increasing criticism from sections of the fanbase.

He doesn't have the feel of being a player that the Boro boss trusts, and as such, his long-term future at the Riverside appears to be in some doubt.

Then there's Alex Bangura. The 25-year-old has endured a torrid time with injuries since his move to Middlesbrough in September 2023, and underwent Achilles surgery in the summer which has kept him sidelined for the first half of the season.

Therefore, with the nature of that injury and the fact he's yet to prove he can remain fit, will provide a real conundrum for Carrick in terms of how best to utilise him, and how much pressure to put on his shoulders to be fit and perform when he eventually returns.

Academy talent George McCormick has taken his first steps into the senior side this season too, but looks to be a strong candidate for a January loan himself.

Man United starlet Harry Amass could be a shrewd gamble for Michael Carrick to take

Carrick is yet to put his Manchester United links to use since taking charge at Middlesbrough back in October 2022, which is perhaps a tad surprising given how common it is for managers to tap into the talent of their former clubs.

However, that could change given Boro's troubles at left-back and given the opportunity that appears to have arisen with Amass at Old Trafford.

Harry Amass' career stats (As of 11/12/24) - As per Transfermarkt Team Appearances Goals Assists Man United U18 17 1 3 Man United U21 13 0 3 Man United UEFA U19 5 0 1 Watford U18 2 0 0

Looking at his record from his youth career so far, the teenager appears to be the type of attacking and creative full-back that Carrick so desires in his Middlesbrough side, so that would appear to tick a fairly important box as far as Boro are concerned.

The Middlesbrough head coach has also shown that he's willing to hand first team chances to inexperienced youngsters too, and so his tender age of 17 likely wouldn't put Carrick off from making a move.

Amass is highly-rated at Carrington, and even drew praise from former United manager Erik ten Hag whilst on pre-season tour in the summer. Ten Hag said: "I said already the other day: there is a potential, but he [Amass] has to improve.

"But I think in the last 12 days here in the tour, he has made big steps. He was really tested in defending, and he made a step forward, but there is still a long way to go."

Amorim may feel that Amass is ready to take on senior football, but isn't willing to throw him into the proverbial deep end of Old Trafford, but a move to the Riverside could afford him the chance to take his first steps without that same level of pressure and scrutiny.

Taking a chance on Amass would be a fairly low-risk, high-reward gamble by Carrick. If he's not quite ready to start, then he will likely be happy to push on with Borges or hand Bangura another chance once he returns from injury.

If he shines, however, Boro could receive a huge boost to their starting 11 heading into the business end of the season, and who knows, potentially even open the door to a permanent deal in the summer.