Middlesbrough have had an inconsistent start to the new season under Michael Carrick, but they will be boosted by the news of Ben Doak's fitness.

The Liverpool loanee joined Boro on deadline day, and was an extremely exciting capture for Carrick's team. However, he has struggled with injury in the last year.

The 18-year-old made his debut for his new club last weekend against Preston North End, coming on for the final 25 minutes of Middlesbrough's 1-1 draw at home to the Lilywhites.

Doak suffered a knee injury in December 2023 for Liverpool's U21s, coming off after just half an hour on the pitch against Chelsea, suffering a meniscus tear which required surgery.

He was forced to miss Scotland's Euro 2024 campaign, a bitter blow after making his European debut for the Premier League giants earlier in the 2023/24 season.

Despite suffering such a bad injury at a young age, Doak has come back from it superbly, and while he will still have to be managed carefully in the coming weeks, he is improving fairly quickly.

He earned his first two caps for his country in the last international break, coming on as a sub in both of Scotland's Nations League defeats to Poland and Portugal.

Nevertheless, while speaking to the media ahead of Saturday's Wear-Tees derby away to Sunderland, Middlesbrough boss, Carrick, provided an intriguing update on his young loanee.

He said: "Ben’s ready, definitely. He’s fit and raring to go. He’s young but he has an older head than his age suggests, and he’s chomping to get started and be part of it.

"It’s fantastic for us. Patience again, I keep saying, in terms of him hitting his peak level with the stage that he’s at in terms of settling in and getting game time. But there’s no issue or anything holding him back at this stage."

When asked about how confident the 18-year-old is of his abilities, Carrick told the media: "As he should be.

"You’ve got to believe and back yourself and there’s plenty ahead for Ben to settle in and hit the season."

Ben Doak Career Stats (Transfermarkt)* Club Apps Goals Assists Liverpool U21 16 5 2 Liverpool 10 - - Liverpool YL 8 4 4 Liverpool U18 5 2 2 Celtic 2 - - Middlesbrough 1 - - *Stats correct as of 20/09/2024

Sunderland test will be great for Doak

Although his minutes have been extremely limited in the last couple of months, Saturday could see the electric wide player involved even more.

The form of Isaiah Jones has not been great this season, and he will be under pressure to pick up his performances with Doak now breathing down his neck looking for a place in the starting XI.

Sunderland provide both Carrick and his Middlesbrough team with yet another challenge, although Saturday's hosts suffered their first defeat of the campaign last weekend against Plymouth Arygle away from home.

The Black Cats have a very young team under the guidance of a talented Regis Le Bris who has impressed many during his short time in England, but their defeat to Argyle proved that there are significant weaknesses at the back that can be exploited by Boro, and Doak in particular.

The battle between Dennis Cirkin and the 18-year-old winger will be an important one if the Scotsman is brought onto the pitch, but with Carrick's statement, it's hard to look past Doak not coming on from the bench at the very least.