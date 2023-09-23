Highlights Middlesbrough's start to the season has been a nightmare, with no victories in their first seven matches, leaving them at the bottom of the table.

Despite the poor results, manager Michael Carrick remains positive and focused, not letting the pressure affect him or his mood.

The team has struggled to replace key players from last season, particularly Chuba Akpom, who scored 28 goals but has since moved to Ajax. The lack of goals is a major problem for Middlesbrough.

Middlesbrough have endured a nightmare start to the 2023/24 Championship campaign.

Michael Carrick's men were among the second-timer's most enthralling and expansive attacking outfits last time out and were only denied potential Premier League football in the intense chasm of the play-offs, inciting understandable hope and expectation that they could even trump that feat this term.

They've done anything but that, though.

At the time of writing, Boro are stapled to the foot of the table after failing to taste victory in their opening seven encounters, five of which have been losses.

Dropping against the likes of Huddersfield Town, QPR and Sheffield Wednesday - all sides that are tipped to struggle this term - has amplified the aura of anxiety and concern around the Riverside as of late, with pressure also unsurprisingly beginning to mount upon Carrick from supporters.

It would make perfect sense if Carrick was sweating.

However, the former Manchester United stalwart has maintained a refreshingly positive and proactive stance on proceedings, reiterating that, from his view, there are plenty of plus points for his side to take despite the way that they've started the season.

What has Michael Carrick said about Middlesbrough's start to the season?

When quizzed about the toll of Boro's current predicament, Carrick told the Northern Echo: "Honestly, it does not affect me. I come to work and it is not even work, it is something I enjoy,"

."I am fortunate enough to be in a position that I can do something that I love doing, and I never take that for granted because not everyone can do that.

"So that is one thing for me, coming in every day, appreciating where I am. So it is what it is. I just treat every day like that and enjoy what I am doing.

"There's no hiding from the fact it becomes more challenging and difficult, because we're trying to find solutions. But there aren't sleepless nights.

“My mood is good. Obviously, I’m not happy with the points total and I accept the position we find ourselves in, but that doesn’t change my mood or my behaviour around the place or with the players.

"They all know what we expect and the biggest thing I can ask for is effort, the right attitude and application," he continued.

"In many ways, we are getting that - I can’t question that. If anything, sometimes you can want it so much that it can go in the other direction and hinder you a little bit. I think we saw that on Tuesday evening (against Sheffield Wednesday) when we second-guessed things.

"Sometimes you have to take a deep breath and trust and believe in yourself. I know what they’re capable of and I certainly believe in them 100%."

Why have Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough struggled in the Championship?

Many rightly attribute their sudden descent to the club's inability to replace last season's stars.

Middlesbrough - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Chuba Akpom Ajax Permanent (fee involved) Joe Lumley Southampton Permanent Grant Hall Rotherham United Permanent Luke Daniels Forest Green Rovers Permanent Martin Payero Udinese Calcio Permanent Marc Bola Samsunspor Permanent Matthew Hoppe San Jose Loan Liam Roberts Barnsley Loan Darnell Fisher Without Club Permanent

Carrick had a cohort of highly-talented youngsters from the Premier League at his disposal on loan in the form of Ryan Giles, Aaron Ramsey and Cameron Archer and they all played a crucial role in their run to the play-offs, although the trio have since moved on to pastures new.

The real elephant in the room, though, is Chuba Akpom.

A real revelation under Carrick, Akpom banished previous inconsistencies and suddenly soared to stardom by scoring 28 times last year, form that subsequently warranted a move to Ajax.

Removing that magnitude of goals from a team without a viable replacement is always going to be problematic, and Boro have certainly found that out for themselves.

Carrick was busy on the other end of the spectrum in terms of bringing new bodies in, although many of them appear visioned for the long-term and it remains to be seen just how much of an impact they can enforce in the here and now.

Middlesbrough - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Emmanuel Latte Lath Atalanta Permanent Seny Dieng QPR Permanent Lukas Engel Silkeborg IF Permanent Tom Glover Melbourne City Permanent Jamie Jones Wigan Athletic Permanent Alex Gilbert Brentford B Permanent Morgan Rogers Man City Permanent Alex Bangura SC Cambuur Permanent Rav van den Berg PEC Zwolle Permanent Sam Silvera Central Coast Permanent Lewis O'Brien Nottingham Forest Loan Sam Greenwood Leeds United Loan

That said, Atalanta export Emmanuel Latte Lath does have pedigree and has already opened his account on Teesside, so there is a fair school of thought that he will hit the ground running in due course and ease the side's goalscoring woes somewhat.

No team in the Championship has found the back of the net less than Middlesbrough with five, so it will also be hoped that the promising youngsters Sam Greenwood, Morgan Rogers and Sammy Silvera can all kick on now.