The 2015/16 season was undoubtedly a successful one for those of a Middlesbrough persuasion.

After the heartbreak of defeat in the Championship play-off final to Norwich City the season before, the club managed to go one better that time round.

A second place finish in the final standings saw Aitor Karanka's side secure automatic promotion to the Premier League.

In doing so, the club ended a seven-year absence from the top-flight of English football, their return secured with a 1-1 draw at home to Brighton on the final day of the season.

The player who scored the goal at The Riverside to secure that promotion was Cristhian Stuani, who in doing so, ended something of a drought in front of goal.

Cristhian Stuani won promotion in his debut Middlesbrough season

Stuani had joined Boro back in the summer of 2015, signing from Spanish side Espanyol for a reported £2.8million fee.

It would proved to be a something of an intriguing debut campaign at The Riverside for the Uruguayan, who finished the season as the top scorer in a Middlesbrough shirt.

The striker found the net 11 times in all competitions that season, including seven times in the Championship.

However, before that goal that confirmed promotion in May 2016, Stuani had not found the net in the any competition, since the December before, making that a season of two halves for him.

Upon the club's return to the Premier League, things started well for the striker, who scored twice - including one stunning strike - in a 2-1 win at local rivals Sunderland on matchday two.

After that though, the Uruguayan found the net just two more times in the Premier League all season, as Middlesbrough were relegated straight back to the Championship.

That would also spell the end of Stuani's time at The Riverside Stadium, as he returned to Spain in the summer of 2017.

Given how things have gone for him since then, it could be argued that some Middlesbrough fans may wonder if they really saw the best of the striker during his time at the club.

Christian Stuani now a Girona history maker

The Uruguayan's move back to Spain in July 2017 saw him join Girona, who at the time had just won promotion to La Liga.

Having made that move, Stuani instantly hit the ground running, scoring 21 goals in 33 games for the club during his first season there, as they finished tenth in the Spanish top-flight.

Ultimately, the following 2018/19 campaign would be less successful for Girona, who were relegated back to the second-tier.

Stuani though continued to impress individually, scoring another 19 league goals for the club, and he remained there following their relegation.

In the next three years, the striker continued to thrive in Spain, this time in the second-tier, hitting double figures for goals in every one of those seasons.

That included two seasons in which he surpassed the 20-goal mark, one of which was in the campaign in which they won promotion back to La Liga in 2021/22.

Despite the fact he is now 37-years-old, Stuani has continued to make an impact for Girona in La Liga in the last two season, continuing to get into double figures for goals.

Last season also saw him help the club qualify for the Champions League for the first time in their history.

From an individual perspective meanwhile, Stuani is now Girona's club record goalscorer by some margin, having found the net 130 times in 249 appearances in all competitions since moving there.

Christhian Stuani first-team career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Danubio 18 20 0 Bella Vista 4 1 0 Reggina 21 1 2 Albacete 40 22 0 Levante 33 10 1 Racing Santander 36 13 3 Espanyol 117 29 9 Middlesbrough 67 16 1 Girona 249 130 10 As of 27th August 2024

Of course, given some of his contributions, the striker certainly did not have a disastrous time while on the books with Middlesbrough.

Even so, he has certainly produced much better records in both first and second division football since leaving the club for Girona seven years ago.

As a result, you could perhaps understand it if some Middlesbrough fans were to wonder if they saw as much from Stuani as they possibly could have done, during his time at The Riverside Stadium.