Middlesbrough may lose their main strength in the summer if they fail to win promotion: Opinion

Middlesbrough’s strength in depth is perhaps their most impressive asset at this stage and could play a key part for them in their quest to catch Sheffield United between now and the end of the campaign.

From their goalkeeping department right through to their attack, they have a decent number of options to choose from and this could come in handy when looking to maximise their performance levels and mitigate the effects of injuries.

Even those that aren’t playing that much could be motivated to stay at the Riverside beyond this season if it means they have a chance of winning game minutes in the Premier League next season.

Think you’re a hardcore Middlesbrough fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 Who was the club's league top scorer in 2021/22? Isaiah Jones Andraz Sporar Duncan Watmore Matt Crooks

However, there’s a chance Michael Carrick will be dealing with plenty of transfer requests in the summer if they fail to secure promotion, because many players who are currently playing a limited part arguably deserve to be starting in the Championship every week.

Liam Roberts may not be pushing for a move if a replacement for Zack Steffen comes in – but Marc Bola won’t be keen to see Ryan Giles (or a replacement) and Hayden Coulson ahead of him in the pecking order next term.

And Anfernee Dijksteel certainly won’t want to play a small part considering he was one of the first names on the teamsheet under former boss Chris Wilder, so he’s another defender who may be looking to seal a summer exit.

Looking to the centre, two of Matt Clarke, Dael Fry, Darragh Lenihan and Paddy McNair may see their game time limited following Carrick’s appointment, with the former Manchester United midfielder switching from a back three to a flat back four.

Their midfield may not be as problematic in terms of unhappy players – but Matt Crooks may not be too happy if he doesn’t start regularly next season – with January signing and potential further additions in the summer potentially looking set to limit the amount of time he will be on the pitch during 2023/24.

Their most high-profile departure in the summer could be Isaiah Jones if he pushes hard enough – because he hasn’t been a regular starter since the start of 2023 and that will be a big blow for him considering he was linked with several Premier League sides not so long ago.

In fairness, there’s still plenty of the season left to go and there’s a starting spot on the wing for him to claim if he can impress Carrick, but it wouldn’t be a shock to see him try and engineer a summer move if his game time continues to be limited in the coming months.

In terms of their forward department, Rodrigo Muniz and Cameron Archer will leave the club at the end of the season so that will make room for others to impress, but Matthew Hoppe, Josh Coburn and Marcus Forss are unlikely to start together in Carrick’s current system and could mean one leaves on loan.

Going through the squad then, there are plenty of players who could leave if they stay in their current division and that would affect their strength in depth.

Of course replacements could come in – but some top-quality players may be hard to bring to Boro if they are still in the second tier and can’t guarantee these potential new signings a decent amount of time on the pitch.