Middlesbrough may be left cursing Leeds United miss after Millwall developments: Opinion

Middlesbrough‘s January links to Leeds United centre-back Charlie Cresswell may end up the closest they come to signing the 20-year-old after his impressive upturn in form at Millwall in 2023.

Reports emerged concerning Cresswell’s future in the winter window, during a period when he’d seen a lack of game time as Gary Rowett had switched to a back four and preferred experienced duo Shaun Hutchinson and Jake Cooper to him.

There were some supporters at the Championship club happy to let him go at the time. As is to be expected of a 20-year-old loanee, the centre-back’s first six months at The Den had been up and down – with his brilliant displays balanced out by some disastrous mistakes.

Boro were reportedly interested in signing Cresswell permanently, with a fee in the region of £4 million touted, and Leeds were thought to be open to letting him leave.

That appears to be the closest the Teessiders came to landing the England U20 international – though Football League World understands he was close to joining Coventry City before deciding to stick it out with Millwall and his parent club instead.

The Riverside outfit may now be left cursing that January miss given Cresswell’s upturn in form in recent weeks. The young defender was handed a chance due to an injury to Hutchinson and has certainly made the most of it.

There have been a few mistakes, which is only natural with a confident centre-back of his age, but in Rowett’s own words he has been “excellent” as he’s helped Millwall outline their play-off credentials.

He was arguably their most important player as they edged past Swansea City 2-1 at The Den last night, producing a brilliant defensive display and scoring the opening goal.

The Lions have climbed to fifth in the table as a result and it seems Cresswell is set to play a continued role in their promotion push as his manager revealed after the game that he’s keeping Hutchinson out of the team despite the captain returning to full fitness.

Rowett has regularly earmarked the Leeds loanee as someone with a big future and the sacking of Jesse Marsch certainly looks good news for the 20-year-old. He will head back to Elland Road in the summer keen to show whoever is in the dugout what he can offer.

Another loan spell may well be best for him but based upon what we’ve seen in recent weeks, you’d imagine the Whites won’t want to cash in and so Boro may be left cursing their January miss.