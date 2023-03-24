Replacing their loan stars will be high on Middlesbrough's list of priorities this summer.

Much of the Teessiders' transfer strategy will hinge, unsurprisingly, on whether or not they can secure promotion back to the Premier League this season.

The dramatic turnaround under Michael Carrick has helped them go from 21st back in October to third, just two points back from Sheffield United and the second automatic promotion place.

If they're promoted - through a top two finish or the play-offs - then you'd imagine we could see cash splashed on a deal for a new striker as they look to find a replacement for Cameron Archer.

The forward joined on loan from Aston Villa in the summer and has settled well - linking up well with top scorer Chuba Akpom and thriving in Carrick's system.

Boro would no doubt love to keep hold of Archer but Villa's reluctance to loan him out last summer shows that he is highly rated at the Premier League club and prizing him away from them may not be possible.

Spending money to sign the 21-year-old or a replacement makes a lot of sense if Boro are preparing for the top flight but if they remain a Championship club for 2023/24, then they may not need to pursue that sort of deal.

Indeed, the Teessiders may already have their Archer replacement on their books in Josh Coburn.

Coburn has been hugely impressive on loan with Bristol Rovers in League One this season. His nine goals and three assists in 31 appearances for the Gas may not be groundbreaking statistics but for a side that have struggled at times in 2022/23, it is a strong return.

Just like Archer, it's what the 20-year-old offers beyond his goals that should be of interest to his parent club. The way he works out of possession, links up with teammates, and occupies defenders should convince Carrick that he can be a useful player next season if the Teessiders are still in the Championship while his clever movement would be better rewarded in a Boro side that create plenty of chances.

The step up to the Premier League would likely be too great for Coburn to make next season but if they're still playing in the second tier, he could be a good replacement for Archer and one that would allow them to focus their funds elsewhere.

More than anything, he is deserving of a chance in the Boro first team.