Middlesbrough have goalkeeper Mark Travers to thank for earning his side what could be a vital point away at Luton Town.

Boro travelled to Kenilworth Road having won three of their previous four in the Championship, but a dismal showing against the Hatters saw Michael Carrick's side scrape a 0-0 draw in the final game before the international break.

However, if it wasn't for their Bournemouth loanee in-between the sticks, Luton would no doubt have claimed all three points, in what was yet another superb display from the Irish international.

Mark Travers vs Luton Town (15/03/25) - per FotMob Minutes played Saves Goals prevented Diving saves Recoveries Match rating 90 5 1.36 4 8 8.6/10

It was a performance that reinforced the belief of many Teessiders that securing Travers' permanent signature in the summer should be priority number one, and a recent transfer revelation concerning the Cherries could suggest that's not a far-fetched dream.

Mark Travers has been excellent for Middlesbrough since arriving from Bournemouth

Middlesbrough's January transfer window is looking an increasingly poor one from a recruitment standpoint.

Kelechi Iheanacho is yet to find the back of the net, Samuel Iling-Junior and Morgan Whittaker have struggled to effect games, George Edmundson's performances have weakened on top of a significant injury blow, and Ryan Giles hasn't had his fairytale Riverside return.

However, the addition of Travers has been an inspired one, and should Boro win promotion to the Premier League this season, it will undoubtedly go down as one of their most crucial pieces of recruitment in recent times.

Such has been the quality, reliability, and leadership their 25-year-old Premier League import has brought to their last line of defence.

Whether it's his excellent shot-stopping ability or his confidence to command his box and bark out orders to his defenders, Middlesbrough's goal has seldom looked safer in recent times than it has with Travers in it.

The lack of a top-class goalkeeper has been plaguing Boro for some time now, with Middlesbrough going through a different starting goalkeeper pretty much every season since the 2019/20 campaign.

Seny Dieng (23/24), Zack Steffen (22/23), Joe Lumley (21/22), Marcus Bettinelli (20/21) and Darren Randolph/Aynsley Pears (19/20); Boro just haven't been able to find a permanent fixture in goal.

So, now that they've got an excellent goalkeeper in the building, Middlesbrough must do everything in their power to keep him.

Travers has even spoken of how much he's enjoying himself on Teesside: "It's been really good," he told BBC Tees after the Luton draw.

"It's always hard coming in, in January when a lot of the games have been played. But I was excited to come here, and all the boys in the team and the squad have been great with me.

"It's been easy to settle, so I'm just really enjoying playing for this club, and really excited for the end of the season now."

So, by the sounds of it, Travers would be open to becoming a permanent part of the Riverside furniture, and that may just come at a time when Bournemouth are preparing to clean house in their goalkeeping department.

The Sun have revealed that the Cherries are confident of winning the race to sign Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher this summer, whilst Sportbladet have claimed that they are also taking an interest in Stoke City shot-stopper Viktor Johansson.

Should either one of those two deals materialise for Bournemouth, that would surely push Travers further down the pecking order at the Vitality Stadium.

Now at the stage of his career where regular football is essential, should he be told he has no future with the South Coast outfit in the summer, then Middlesbrough must swoop in to secure their goalkeeper of the future.