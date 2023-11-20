Highlights Zack Steffen suggests he would have been open to returning to Middlesbrough this season if they had been promoted to the Premier League.

The goalkeeper spent last season on loan with the club from Manchester City, helping them to reach the Championship play-offs.

Following Steffen's departure, 'Boro boosted their goalkeeping options in the summer with the permanent signing of Seny Dieng from QPR.

It seems as though Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen would have been keen to return to Middlesbrough for this season.

The American spent last season on loan with the Championship club, and has suggested that another move to The Riverside Stadium could have been possible in different circumstances.

How did Steffen do at Middlesbrough?

Last summer's transfer window saw Steffen join Middlesbrough on a season-long loan from Manchester City.

The goalkeeper would then spend the campaign as first-choice between the posts at The Riverside Stadium, making 45 appearances in all competitions.

During that time, Steffen helped 'Boro to a fourth place finish in the regular Championship season, earning them a place in the play-offs.

However, they would then miss out on promotion to the Premier League after being beaten 1-0 on aggregate by Coventry City at the semi-final stage.

As a result, Michael Carrick's side are now once again competing in the Championship during the current campaign, while Steffen is back at Manchester City.

Now though, it seems as though things may have played out differently for 'Boro and the goalkeeper, had they managed to secure a return to the top-flight of English football for this season.

What has Steffen said about a possible return to Middlesbrough?

Following the end of the previous campaign, Steffen underwent surgery on a knee issue that has ruled him out for several months, and he is yet to make an appearance for City this season.

However, the goalkeeper has now suggested he would have been willing to put that surgery on hold, if it had meant getting the chance to play for 'Boro in the Premier League this season.

Speaking about whether he could have returned to Middlesbrough for this season, the goalkeeper told the On the Judy Podcast: “I would like to have gone back this season.

“But with my knee… if we’d been promoted I’d have maybe put the knee off until next summer, but because we didn’t go up I thought this was the best time to get the knee op and get it cleaned up and [the] best time to have four months out.”

Following Steffen's return to Manchester City, Middlesbrough would secure a new first choice goalkeeper in the summer transfer window, with the signing of Seny Dieng from Championship rivals QPR.

Middlesbrough - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Emmanuel Latte Lath Atalanta Permanent Seny Dieng QPR Permanent Lukas Engel Silkeborg IF Permanent Tom Glover Melbourne City Permanent Jamie Jones Wigan Athletic Permanent Alex Gilbert Brentford B Permanent Morgan Rogers Man City Permanent Alex Bangura SC Cambuur Permanent Rav van den Berg PEC Zwolle Permanent Sam Silvera Central Coast Permanent Lewis O'Brien Nottingham Forest Loan Sam Greenwood Leeds United Loan

Where are Middlesbrough in the Championship?

Following a slow start to the campaign, 'Boro now in fact look as though they are well set to challenge for promotion once again this season.

Carrick's side have now won seven of their last nine league games, a run that has put them tenth in the current standings, just two points adrift of a play-off place.

Middlesbrough are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they make the long trip to Ashton Gate to take on Bristol City.

Should Middlesbrough have re-signed Steffen in the summer?

Bringing Steffen back to the Riverside Stadium in the summer could well have been an appealing move for Middlesbrough.

Despite one or two moments he would rather forget, Steffen was generally a reliable goalkeeper, and the end of his loan spell would have meant a new number one was needed.

That may have meant bringing him back could have made sense, although it could have been something of a risk if it had led to putting off surgery that was needed on his knee problem, which may arguably have impacted his performance.

Instead, they have got a proven goalkeeper at this level in Dieng, who - given he signed a four-year contract with 'Boro - does provide them with a longer-term option than they would have got with another loan move for Steffen himself.