Highlights Micah Hamilton provides depth to Middlesbrough with versatile playing style.

The young talent could be a short-term asset due to high potential.

Fans should be excited about Hamilton's arrival and his contribution to the team's success.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Middlesbrough are locked in conversations with Premier League champions Manchester City over a permanent deal for Micah Hamilton.

The 20-year-old burst onto the scene last season after scoring in the Champions League against Red Star Belgrade.

Hamilton looks set to sign for Middlesbrough ahead of the 2024/25 Championship season, with Mike McGrath reporting on Monday afternoon that the youngster is a target for Michael Carrick.

A fee of £3.5 million has been agreed between the two clubs, as per Fabrizio Romano, with Manchester City also having a buy-back clause of £11 million set up in the deal.

Boro will be hoping to have the future superstar available for their first league fixture on Saturday against Swansea City.

Hamilton gives Middlesbrough more depth

Able to play on either flank, as well as behind the striker, Hamilton could be one of the signings of the summer, with the move coming as a bit of a surprise given how highly-rated he is at Manchester City.

He scored twice and picked up six assists in 19 Premier League 2 appearances last season, but will now be hoping for consistent first-team football as Middlesbrough plot a return to the top flight.

FLW's Middlesbrough Fan Pundit, Phil Spencer, who runs the Phil Spencer Youtube channel, believes that Hamilton will give the team better depth: "I think Micah Hamilton would be a really exciting signing for Middlesbrough if they can pull it off. As far as a lot of fans are thinking, the priority for Middlesbrough this summer following the business that's already been done was to bring in another striker who can challenge Emmanuel Latte Lath.

"It seems like Hamilton will be coming in to provide real competition and quality.

"Middlesbrough have options on the left side with Riley McGree and Delano Burgzorg and then, on the right, we've got Isaiah Jones, and we would usually have Marcus Forss, who often plays off the right and moves into those central attacking areas. But Forss has been injured for a little while.

"Sonny Finch has been there playing a lot in pre-season, and he looks like a really exciting young talent. If Middlesbrough are going to be challenging for promotion, I think they need a little bit more ready-made quality and someone who can come in and make a real impact."

Hamilton may use Middlesbrough as a stepping-stone, but that is fine

As this transfer has seemingly come out of the blue, many will question how long Hamilton plans to stay at the Riverside.

His high potential, and career to date, leaves him as one of the most promising youngsters in the country, and Carrick will be able to get the most out of him due to his attacking style.

Micah Hamilton Career Stats (TransferMarkt) Competition Appearances Goals Assists Champions League 2 1 0 Premier League 2 33 6 8 U18 Premier League 27 12 8

Nevertheless, if the 20-year-old performs to the levels that are expected, then it may be possible that he is playing Premier League football with or without Middlesbrough next season, but that should not concern supporters, as that means that they will secure a fantastic deal on his departure.

Phil is excited by the potential arrival of Hamilton, and is looking forward to what he can do in the red of Middlesbrough: "I think someone like Hamilton is someone who has a really high potential, a really high ceiling.

"In terms of the level that this lad can reach, obviously he's played in the Champions League already in his career, and so he can come to Middlesbrough with the potential to really kick on and be an absolute star for Boro in the Championship and ignite his career and go on to show the world exactly what he's capable of.

"So, Middlesbrough, if they can get this one done, it'll be a really exciting deal. It's not one that I particularly saw coming, but one which I think would be really exciting for fans at the Riverside."