Middlesbrough managerial update revealed on Coventry City boss

Coventry City boss Mark Robins remains a candidate to take over at Middlesbrough but it would take hefty compensation to acquire his services, according to The Sun.

The Sky Blues’ manager has endured a torrid start to the season with his side, though their poor form has been understandable with some of their home games being postponed earlier this term.

And they managed to get themselves back on track last weekend with a 1-0 victory over Boro, though they will be upset with their narrow defeat against Burnley yesterday as they look to lift themselves off the bottom of the table.

This start to the campaign seemingly hasn’t dented Robins’ fine reputation as a manager though, with the 52-year-old managing to guide the Sky Blues from League Two to the Championship in recent years and even managing to achieve a top-half finish last term.

That’s some achievement for a side that were in the fourth tier not so long ago and have endured off-field problems regarding their stadium and previous discontent with their ownership.

These factors may have been taken into consideration by officials at the Riverside Stadium as they keep him in mind – but the fact they would have to fork out a hefty fee to get him may be a barrier to this potential deal with Michael Carrick and Carlos Corberan thought to be the current favourites to take charge of the Teesside club.

The Verdict:

He would be an excellent addition at Boro as someone who operates with a back five and plays a reasonably attractive brand of football, whilst usually managing to get the most out of his players at the CBS Arena.

It does feel as though the second-tier side need to persist with a back three considering the players they have at their disposal, so bringing in Robins could pay dividends with the amount of EFL experience he has under his belt as well.

And at 52, he could potentially be an excellent appointment for the long term at the Riverside, though you have to feel whether he would succeed at another club with Nathan Jones failing to hit his potential at Stoke City like he has with Luton Town.

You feel Robins would be a better appointment than Carrick though as someone who has more experience as a head coach than the former Manchester United midfielder.

And considering they managed to generate quite a bit of revenue after selling Djed Spence and Marcus Tavernier in the summer, they would surely benefit from going all out to get him if they desperately wanted him.