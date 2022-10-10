Middlesbrough managerial update emerges on former Manchester United midfielder

Middlesbrough have already spoken to former England international Michael Carrick about the head coach vacancy at the Riverside Stadium, according to an update on Twitter from Alan Nixon (9/10; 4:02pm).

The Teesside outfit are currently taking the 41-year-old seriously as a potential candidate to succeed Chris Wilder, with him and former Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan thought to be the two favourites in the race at this stage.

This is despite the fact ex-Watford manager Rob Edwards and Coventry City’s Mark Robins remain in the frame to take charge at the Riverside, though it will take hefty compensation to lure the latter away from the Coventry Building Society Arena.

That could put Robins at a disadvantage in the race, which can only benefit Carrick who is believed to be pushing hard for the job at this stage as he looks to get back into the game after stepping down as Manchester United’s first-team coach during the latter stages of last year.

Serving as United’s caretaker manager shortly before his departure, he recorded two wins and one draw during his three games in charge, with their victories coming against Villarreal and Arsenal.

He could now be given the chance to shine in the second tier, although it’s currently unclear whether he will be the man picked by owner Steve Gibson to take over on Teesside.

The Verdict:

Considering his success during his limited time in charge at Old Trafford, he could be suited to this role already, although his inexperience makes it hard to judge whether he can be consistent with Boro.

The former midfielder was also a key part of things at United and already knew the players inside out when he took the top job temporarily, a luxury he simply won’t have if he makes the move north.

He will also be under a considerable amount of pressure to get results straight away with Boro currently hovering dangerously above the relegation zone but being tipped for promotion before the start of this season.

This is why this potential move may be the wrong one for Carrick if he wants to be given a considerable amount of time to put his stamp on the squad, though it could be an excellent opportunity for him.

The ingredients are there for a promotion push even without any further additions in the winter, though you would think he would be given funds following the sales of Djed Spence and Marcus Tavernier in the summer.