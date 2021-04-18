Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock addresses Marcus Bettinelli situation following key decision against QPR

Neil Warnock has admitted that Marcus Bettinelli’s mistake against Barnsley played a role in his decision to drop the goalkeeper against Queens Park Rangers.

The Middlesbrough boss made the big call to replace the Fulham loan man with number two stopper Jordan Archer for the visit of Mark Warburton’s side on Saturday – a game that they went on to lose 2-1.

Bettinelli has attracted some criticism from supporters in recent weeks and discussing the decision with the press, Warnock said that it was about time that former Millwall stopper Archer got his opportunity to show his worth.

Speaking to Teesside Live about the decision, Warnock said: “Marcus took the news well.

“I told Jordan about ten days ago that after the Barnsley game I’d give him a few games before the end of the season because he’s trained really hard.

“Apart from one little chip he got wrong, I don’t think he did anything wrong today.

“He’s worked hard and deserved his chance.”

Asked if Bettinelli’s error against Barnsley was the reason for him being dropped, Warnock said: “It didn’t help, but I did tell him before the Barnsley game. Whether that was the reason for the c***-up I don’t know.

“But I told Jordan he’d play today about ten days ago. He deserves to have a couple of games.

“But the goal Betts conceded at Barnsley didn’t help his case.”

The verdict

I certainly think that this was the right decision from Neil Warnock.

Jordan Archer has been hugely patient in recent months and is deserving of his opportunity in the first team at long last.

Marcus Bettinelli has struggled of late and so a spell out of the team certainly seems like the best thing.