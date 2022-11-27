Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick provides injury update on trio missing from friendly win

Middlesbrough stretched their legs during the World Cup break with a recent friendly against Hibs this week.

They travelled to Easter road, beating the Edinburgh side 2-0 as manager Michael Carrick looked to keep his squad sharp ahead of the games in December.

There was however several first team players missing from the game with Carrick explaining the absence.

Marc Bola, Dael Fry and Isaiah Jones were all absent from Easter Road with Darragh Lenihan, Marcus Forss and Hayden Hackney all given time off after international duty. Zack Steffen was also given an extended break and was also missing from the squad.

But on Bola, Fry and Jones, Carrick explained that the three individuals should be fit for the upcoming games in December.

Speaking to The Northern Echo after the game, Carrick said: “Dael was ill. Izzy couldn’t make the game but it’s nothing serious and he’ll be fine. It was touch and go. They’ll be both back in training on Monday.

“Boles has had a bit of a knock on his knee, but he’s back in the next week or two as well.

“Ideally, you want as few injuries as possible and you want everyone fit so there is strong competition for places and everyone is pushing each other. Hopefully that can carry on.”

Carrick’s side went into the international break on the back of three straight wins as they look to build momentum in December for the second half of the season.

Carrick will be hoping he can have a fully fit squad to do so, as well as needing all of his players fit and firing after the World Cup break just so he can get to know the individuals he has at his disposal.

Quiz: 10 of these 25 Middlesbrough facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 Middlesbrough was founded in the 19th Century Real Fake

The Verdict

It will be frustrating for Carrick to be missing anyone during this extended break. He will want every player possible available so he can run the rule over them, get to know then and figure out where they fit in his plans.

Fortunately, Boro do have deeper squad than most teams in the division, so the absences of the trio may not be as hard hit.

That being said, both Fry and Jones are integral players under Carrick, so he will want them match ready as soon as possible.