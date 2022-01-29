Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder sets this challenge for striker

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has set forward Andraz Sporar the challenge of scoring more goals with ‘Boro hoping to push for a top-six finish.

Wilder wants Sporar to add more goals to his game at Boro with the Slovenian striker hitting six league goals so far this campaign.

The Boro boss is desperate to see his side score more freely, and while he needs that to come from all over the pitch, he first and foremost puts that onus on his centre-forwards.

Sporar and Duncan Watmore have three goals each since Wilder took over in November, which is level with midfielder Matt Crooks.

With new strikers Aaron Connolly and Folarin Balogun still bedding in, Wilder could do with more from his front men.

He told the Gazette Live: “Well, obviously Andy [Sporar] wasn’t a signing from me, but I do recognise he has a lot of attributes and qualities. Do I believe he can score more goals? Technically, yeah I do.

“If you want to be successful in this division you’ve got to have someone who scores 20 goals. As a team, I’d look at 75 goals to win promotion.

“Obviously I’m coming in so far through the season whereas that would be my target from scratch. Can we score 75 goals? Can we score goals from different areas? But the main pressure and onus is on your forwards.”

But Wilder has seen enough of Sporar to think the Slovenian can be scoring much more, as he added: “Watching Andy technically, he gets himself in the box but just possibly needs to do that a little bit more.

“Watching him in training, he can score. Maybe he is disappointed he’s not scored more, but we’ve got 19/20 games left in the season and that can quickly change.”

Middlesbrough are currently eighth in the Championship table, three points adrift of the play-off places, ahead of their clash with Coventry City at The Riverside this afternoon.

The Verdict

Wilder is right to demand more from his forwards if they are to reach the top six.

Any side vying for promotion needs a forward they can rely on to score goals, even if they aren’t playing particularly well.

With Wilder’s experience, he knows what he needs and what it takes to get more from individuals having seen the likes of Billy Sharp and David McGoldrick get better in their twilight years.

But it’s a big ask and as long as Boro keep creating chances as they do, the goals will come.