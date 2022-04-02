Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder sets challenge for his forwards

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has set his strikers a challenge to help fire them into the top six.

It’s a big remaining seven games for Boro as they look to get their playoff push back underway after a couple of inconsistent performances before the international break.

However, a convincing 2-0 win away from home at Birmingham before the international break gave the former Sheffield United boss plenty to ponder as he looks to put plans in place for a busy April of games.

Part of those plans is ensuring his forwards put away more chances after he challenged them to be more clinical.

Wilder has five strikers at his disposal, with none of them yet to reach double figures for the season, with Wilder putting down a challenge for them. He told Teesside Live: “We’ve got five really good players at the top of the pitch.

“They know they’re going to have to produce and score important goals for us. We are a creator of big chances, and obviously, the most difficult part is scoring but we’re confident we can.

“We know we’re going to have to be clinical, we have to be good in both boxes, and we know we have the ability to create big chances. So hopefully they can do that.”

Despite the lack of a consistent goalscorer, Wilder is confident he can spark a partnership between Connolly and Balogun: “I thought their performances, especially at Millwall and Birmingham, were really good. The partnership was good, and both scoring was really good for them.”

The Verdict

It’s a huge challenge for Wilder.

It’s something Boro have struggled with for a number of seasons, not just this season. Putting away chances when it matters is imperative for Boro in this final stretch of games so it eases the pressure defensively on the side.

The top goalscorer this season is Matt Crooks and Andraz Sporar, both on eight. To be in April and the top goalscorer just have eight goals is a problem that could difficult to address.

However, if they can get Balogun and Connolly chipping in with a few goals each, it will be a huge step in the right direction.