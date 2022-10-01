Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder lifts lid on loaning out youngster

Chris Wilder is hoping Josh Coburn can hit the ground running with Bristol Rovers with the youngster returning from injury.

Having broke through last season, Boro will have high hopes for Coburn who joined League One newcomers Bristol Rovers on loan for the season.

With regular football at a premium at Riverside, Wilder made the decision in the summer for the 19-year-old forward to test himself regularly in senior football with chances likely to be limited this season.

Having scored four goals in 18 appearances last season, there’s clearly a good player there for Middlesbrough, but first team football is a must for his development.

After returning from injury, Wilder told Teesside Live: “It’s an important season for him. He’s a young boy breaking into the team.

“Ultimately, he comes back to us after being under decent coaching from Joey (Barton) and the coaching staff there, playing some games there and experiencing regular first-team football. He’s got to get in their team first and then he hopefully comes back to us being a better player.

“He’s worked hard and looking forward to him progressing and kicking his career on.”

Coburn could be in line for his first appearances for the Gasmen when they take on Exeter on Saturday.

The Verdict

Whilst it was a surprise to see Coburn depart Middlesbrough, it certainly is necessary for him to get first team football elsewhere.

He’s clearly got an eye for goal and that’s something that will stand him in good stead, but now he has a completely different test.

Moving away from home and developing consistency to stay in the first team at Bristol Rovers will be an essential cog in his development and something that will see him return a better player.