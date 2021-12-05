Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder highlights key traits in win over Swansea

Middlesbrough put in a gritty performance as they beat Swansea City 1-0 at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday.

The performance left manager Chris Wilder pleased in what proved to be a difficult game for Boro.

Isaiah Jones scored what proved to be the winner in the first half after an uneventful first 25 minutes. The game burst into life when Sol Bamba played Jones through to open the scoring.

Swansea were much improved in the second half and Boro had to be disciplined to see the game out.

This is something Wilder highlighted as he told the Hartlepool Mail: “We showed different qualities today and found a way to keep the ball out of the back of the net.

“Was that the way we want to play? Was that as we’ve played the last three? No.

“I think if the opposition had seen us in those last three games, which they most probably had, we were a lot better with the ball. “We’ve talked about playing well and if you can’t play well then you have to come out and find a way to win the game.”

Victory moves Chris Wilder’s Boro above Swansea and up to ninth in the Championship, just four points adrift of a play-off place.

‘Boro are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they make the trip to the Bet365 Stadium to face fellow play-off chasers Stoke City.

The Verdict

As Wilder highlights, Boro didn’t play as well in this game as they did their previous when in possession but showing their other qualities without the ball got them over the line in this game.

Boro are going to have to show different sides to their game if they are to be one of the teams wanting to push for the top six.

With Wilder in charge, that will be the absolute minimum and will certainly stand them in good stead should they continue to show different factions of their game.

Should that happen, then you feel the decision the club made in changing manager, could well end up being justified.