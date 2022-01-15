Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder explains reasoning behind Riley McGree signing

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has revealed the reasoning behind signing Riley McGree after the attacking midfielder completed his move from Charlotte FC.

The Australian signed a three-and-a-half year deal for Middlesbrough earlier this week having spent the last 18 months on loan at Birmingham City.

It’s a signing Wilder is delighted to get over the line, telling the Hartlepool Mail: “He’s another good young player who wants to do well, and he will fit in well with us.

“We’ve been looking at him for a while, and when the opportunity came up for us to bring him to the club we jumped at it.” It certainly signals a different time for Boro who seem to be taking a more pragmatic approach to signings, something Head of Football Kieran Scott reaffirmed: “Riley is a player who fits the mould of what we are looking for in that he is young, hungry, full of potential, and has a desire to join Middlesbrough. “He turned down other opportunities because he wanted to join us.” Prior to joining Middlesbrough, McGree was on loan at Birmingham City making 28 appearances, scoring three goals. The Verdict It’s a good signing for Boro and adds depth in a much needed area. McGree is a very good ball carrier and while he may lack a killer pass, this is something that can be worked on. There aren’t many in the Middlesbrough squad who possess the qualities McGree does and he will be an essential cog as teams start to play more defensive against a form side chasing a place in the top six. It also eases the pressure on Marcus Tavernier who is the go to player when it comes to unlocking defences and if there are other options available, that only strengthens Middlesbrough’s hopes of a top six finish.