Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder delivers damning verdict on departing midfielder

Middlesbrough Chris Wilder has explained his decision to allow Martin Payero to leave the club after the Argentine departing to Boca Juniors after just one season.

Payero joined Boca Juniors on loan with a view to a permanent deal bringing an end to a difficult 12 months for the midfielder following his arrival from Banfield last summer.

One goal, one assist in 14 appearances highlights the struggle for the 23-year-old who ultimately couldn’t settle after struggling to adapt to life in the UK, as well as picking up several injuries.

His exit has divided opinion amongst supporters, with Wilder understanding the differing thoughts of supporters on Payero’s departure.

Speaking to Teeside Live about the departure of Payero back to his home country, Wilder said: “It’s just not worked out for him and I’ve got to make those decisions based on the feeling of what I’ve seen and who can take us forward. Martin is obviously delighted to make that move and we wish him all the best.

“It was quite difficult for him, but when people say he had limited opportunities… there were opportunities; everybody always gets opportunities. Players have got to take them and sometimes when they don’t we have to recognise that.”

Middlesbrough have also been active in terms of incomings in the transfer market this summer, with Darragh Lenihan, Liam Roberts and Ryan Giles all added to Wilder’s first-team squad.

The Verdict

It’s a blow for Middlesbrough who would have hoped the Argentine could kick on after arriving last season, but it wasn’t to be.

Plenty of resource and time went into recruiting Payero for him to leave after barely making an impact will serve as a caution for the recruitment team once again who have made some poor decision since relegation from the Premier League in 2016.

That being said, under Wilder they have a manager who is able to identify weakness and correct them with the right personnel, something he appears to have done here by sanctioning the departure of Payero.