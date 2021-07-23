Middlesbrough man ‘wants to leave’ as key figure reveals search for replacement has began

Neil Warnock is hoping to sign another goalkeeper this summer with Dejan Stojanovic looking to leave the club.

Joe Lumley has already arrived at the Riverside Stadium this summer with the Macedonian stopper expected to challenge him for the number one jersey in the upcoming campaign.

The 28-year-old has spent the last six months on loan with FC St Pauli in the German Bundesliga 2 and has returned to Teesside, however the Boro boss has revealed that he’ll be looking to move on on a permanent basis.

With Jordan Archer moving on at the end of last season, Warnock says that this means they’ll be entering the market for a new goalkeeper.

Speaking to Teesside Live, Warnock said: “He wants to leave the club but we don’t have any offers for him at the moment.

“He’s made it clear he wants to leave. So we’re looking for another goalkeeper as well.

“But hopefully they fit in together and one leaves and one comes.”

Middlesbrough will also be without young goalkeeper Brad James who looks set for an extended spell on the sidelines with an elbow injury, with Warnock explaining: “Brad James has had to have an operation and he could be out for a few months – potentially as long as six months.

“We don’t know yet [the exact time].

“It’s a proper goalkeeping injury to the elbow. Blacky (Kevin Blackwell) says a lot of goalkeeper’s do it. He was doing so well this summer in pre-season. I feel really sorry for him.”

The verdict

It always seemed likely that Middlesbrough could be looking for a new goalkeeper.

Dejan Stojanovic has found it hard since moving to the Riverside Stadium with a lack of first team football hindering his development under Neil Warnock.

Of course the 28-year-old has been playing away from his homeland and with the COVID-19 pandemic restricting travel, it’s worth remembering that this has probably made things even harder for him.

If Middlesbrough can find a club to take Stojanovic and find a worthy replacement who can challenge Joe Lumley then I’m sure that Warnock will be very happy.