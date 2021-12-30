Middlesbrough man targeted, Lions to make player call, Striker eyed: The latest Millwall transfer talking points

Millwall will be seeking to build upon their largely positive start to the season as we move towards 2022, with Gary Rowett having led his side to 11th place in the Sky Bet Championship so far.

Built on solid foundations, the Lions continue to be seen as outsiders for a play-off spot this term and will be hoping that they can kick on in the new year after some recent inconsistencies in their form.

The January window is now firmly on the horizon and as such Rowett and co will now be assessing which areas of the squad need adding to.

There could equally also be some departures from the Den, with several players having been somewhat frozen out over the course of the first half of the campaign due to not being in the manager’s plans.

Here, we take you through the latest Millwall transfer talking points ahead of the new year.

Middlesbrough man targeted

As reported earlier this month by The Sun, Millwall are said to be interested in signing Middlesbrough striker Uche Ikpeazu.

The towering frontman was only signed by Boro last summer from Wycombe Wanderers but has so far failed to settle in the North East and could be on the move once again in the new year.

Ikpeazu has largely fallen down the pecking order at the Riverside Stadium, first under Neil Warnock and now under Chris Wilder, meaning his future is very much uncertain.

With two goals in 20 league games so far, Millwall could be the right club to rejuvenate the striker’s season.

Lions to make player call

The Lions are set to review Hayden Muller’s loan with St Johnstone when January rolls around, as per a recent report by News at Den.

An academy graduate, Muller has only featured eight times for the Scottish side this season, thus raising some concerns amongst the Millwall ranks over the amount of game time that the player is getting at present.

The 19-year-old originally joined the Saints on a season long loan, but that agreement could well be cut short next month, with the Lions possessing a recall clause.

Rowett himself has also stated that he is keen to have a discussion over what the best next step is for the young full back.

Striker eyed

As per a recent exclusive by Football League World, Millwall are said to be one of a plethora of English clubs that are interested in signing Sporting Gijon striker Uros Djurdjevic ahead of the January window.

The Montenegro international has scored seven goals in 18 games for the Spanish second division side and is now attracting interest in his services from elsewhere.

Djurdjevic is said to have been offered to the Lions along with the likes of Barnsley, Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United.

The physically imposing striker is under contract with his current side until 2023, however it is said that they would find it hard to turn down any reasonable offers that come their way for the player.