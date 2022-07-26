Middlesbrough man secures transfer move to top-flight outfit

Middlesbrough have confirmed that Hayden Coulson has left the club to join Aberdeen on loan for the season.

The left-sider came through the ranks at the Riverside Stadium and has made over 50 appearances for Boro over the course of his career.

However, he has failed to establish himself as a regular, so the 24-year-old has had various loan spells over the years in search for more game time.

And, another has been finalised now, as the Championship side announced on Tuesday evening that Coulson had completed a move to the Dons, which is his fifth loan spell away from Boro.

Coulson will link up with Jim Goodwin’s side immediately and could make his debut for his new side when they take on champions Celtic at Parkhead on Sunday afternoon.

The arrival of Ryan Giles on loan from Wolves meant it was always going to be difficult for Coulson to get minutes under Chris Wilder this season and it could mean he has played his final game for Boro as his contract is due to expire in the summer of 2023.

The verdict

This seems like a sensible move for all parties as Coulson is at a stage in his career where he needs to be playing week in, week out.

Clearly, that’s not going to happen for him at Boro, so another loan move was always likely and Aberdeen seems like a good fit for him.

So, it’s now down to Coulson to go and impress north of the border and it will be interesting to see what the long-term future holds for Coulson, although his only focus will be this season.

