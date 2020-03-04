Middlesbrough man reveals how contract situation will impact his role in relegation battle

Rudy Gestede has said that his contract situation with Middlesbrough won’t distract him from helping the club to avoid relegation.

The 31-year-old is out of contract in the summer and is widely expected to leave the club after a frustrating three and a half years at the Riverside Stadium.

While his future is up in the air, Gestede could still have a big role to play in the remaining part of the season with the Teessiders battling to avoid the drop.

The targetman started against Nottingham Forest on Monday night and got himself on the scoresheet, meaning that he could be called upon once more when Boro travel to take on Charlton Athletic this weekend.

But while his personal situation remains up in the air, Gestede says that he’s hoping to play his part in helping the club achieve their goals.

As quoted by The Northern Echo, Gestede said: “You don’t want this (relegation).

“Even if you are out of contract or if you have just signed a contract – or if you have a proposition from Madrid – you do not want this on your CV and you don’t want to go down.

“Unfortunately, I have been in this situation already and it is difficult to get over it.

“I know what to do to stay up and know what we have to avoid to go down, so we have to stick together and have the mentality to work together and in the end, I hope we are happy.”

The verdict

Rudy Gestede could have a big say in what happens this term.

The 31-year-old showed exactly what he has to offer against Nottingham Forest as he provided a constant aerial threat to the visiting team.

Gestede perhaps doesn’t fit into what Jonathan Woodgate is hoping to do long-term, but there’s no doubting that his skillset is one which will cause problems for teams in the Championship.

If he can play his part and help the club stay up this term then I’m sure that supporters will send nothing but good wishes if he is to move on this summer.