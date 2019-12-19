Middlesbrough man reflects on his recent individual fortunes

Middlesbrough midfielder Adam Clayton says he is pleased to be back playing, following a start to the season that saw him struggle for opportunities under new manager Jonathan Woodgate.

Clayton has now started ‘Boro’s last three league games, having not previously been handed a place in the starting lineup since early October.

Those three most recent appearances have seen Clayton and his teammates beat Charlton and draw with Nottingham Forest, before their 3-1 defeat away at Swansea last weekend, a game which ‘Boro ended with nine men following red cards for Marcus Browne and Paddy McNair.

Discussing his side’s performances over the course of those three games, while also reflecting on his own return to action during the course of the week, Clayton told BBC Radio Tees Sport: “The last three games, I feel like we should have beaten Swansea so that would have been a seven-point haul if things hadn’t have gone the way they did.

“Obviously it’s good to be back playing, it’s the only place I’m happy (playing) football so hopefully I can start another game and get a win in front of the fans and that could kick-start a Christmas period that turns the season around.”

Middlesbrough go into the busy festive period 20th in the Championship table, three points clear of the relegation zone, and Clayton is well aware that the large number of games in such a short space of time could have a significant influence on their season, as he continued: “Over Christmas, if you win four out of the five games all of a sudden you’ll be looking at how far the play-offs are and vice-versa if you lose four out of the five games you are in trouble so hopefully it can be a good period for us and we’ll go again.”

That festive period sees Middlesbrough host two sides in a similar position to themselves in the Championship table in the form of Stoke and Huddersfield, before making the trip to two of the league’s promotion contenders, West Brom and Preston.



The Verdict

Bringing Clayton back into contention for a starting spot could well prove to be a smart move for Middlesbrough in the coming weeks.

The 30-year-old’s experience could yet prove to be vital in what now looks set to be a crucial run of games for ‘Boro, particularly when you consider the amount of young players there are in their squad.

It will be interesting to see just how big a role Clayton does play in these next few games, given you have to wonder just how crucial these next few games could be to the future of Woodgate, with the pressure he already appears to be under.