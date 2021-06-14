Middlesbrough man issues social update following injury struggles

Having made the switch to the Riverside Stadium in 2019 from West Ham United, Marcus Browne hasn’t made the impact that he probably expected to.

After an impressive loan spell at League One side Oxford United, Browne penned a four-year deal with Boro but he failed to impress in his first-half season and he returned to the U’s on loan in January 2020.

Browne was sparingly used by Neil Warnock last season, but finally got a chance to impress from the start against Wycombe on January 2 and found himself on the scoresheet – but disaster would strike just days later in an FA Cup clash against Brentford.

The 23-year-old suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury which ended his season early and it came at a time where he was just taking his chance.

There’s no guarantee that Browne will return the same player that was oozing in confidence back in January but five months down the line, he’s delivered an update on how he’s progressing and it looks like he could be back on the grass for the start of pre-season next month.

The Verdict

With the loss of both Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher, along with loanees Yannick Bolasie and Neeskens Kebano returning to their parent clubs, Browne could be needed next season once he gets back fully fit.

He was just starting to show what he was all about when Warnock gave him a chance in January, before his campaign was cruelly cut short.

Even though it was a bad injury that Browne suffered, being so early into his career it means that it should be easier to recover from than someone who is closer to the end of their playing days.

Warnock was finally starting to trust Browne before he suffered his injury and Browne will be hoping he is ready to get back on the ball in pre-season in July in preparation for the new Championship campaign.