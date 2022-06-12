Middlesbrough man in contention for move to Championship rivals

Reading could be set to sign Middlesbrough goalkeeper Joe Lumley, journalist Alan Nixon has reported via Patreon.

Lumley only joined Middlesbrough last summer, arriving on a free transfer following his departure from QPR.

The 27-year-old went on to make 39 appearances across all competitions for ‘Boro, but lost his place in the starting XI towards the end of the campaign after some costly errors.

How much did Middlesbrough pay for each of these 22 signings?

1 of 22 Barry Robson? £2.10m £600,000 £990,000 £1.50m

Now it seems as though the goalkeeper could once again be on the move with the summer transfer window now open.

According to this latest update, Middlesbrough are keen to add more than one ‘keeper to their squad over the course of this summer.

It is suggested that if ‘Boro are able to add to their options, then Lumley will be allowed to move, with Reading identified as the probable next destination.

With Reading unable currently unable to pay fees to sign players due to EFL restrictions against them, Lumley could apparently join the Royals either for a free transfer, or on loan.

There is still one year remaining on Lumley’s contract with Middlesbrough, securing his future at The Riverside Stadium until the end of next season.

The Verdict

This does look as though it could be a rather useful signing for Reading if they get it done.

With Orjan Nyland’s contract having now expired, and reports suggesting that Luke Southwood could be sold this summer, the Royals do look as thouh they may need to bring in some extra options in goal.

In Lumley, they would be getting a player with plenty of Championship experience to fill that void, and he too could relish a move, given the potential goalkeeper signings at ‘Boro will make it hard for him to get game time there.

With that in mind, this would like a good piece of business for Middlesbrough as well in clearing that space for new recruits, so this may be one that all parties would be keen to get done.