Middlesbrough man finalises transfer agreement with top-tier European side

Britt Assombalonga has finally decided where his future lies following his move away from Middlesbrough.

The 28-year-old striker was told that he would be leaving the Riverside Stadium this summer after a lack of progress in coming to a solution over the player’s future with his contract coming to an end over the summer.

As a result the striker has been looking for his next challenge, something that he’s now secured with a move to Turkey.

Assombalonga has completed his switch to Turkish Premier League side Adana Demispor as he prepares for a big opportunity.

Adana Demispor have just been promoted to Turkey’s top flight and will be hoping to make a big impact at the highest level of the nation’s football pyramid.

For Assombalonga this is a long-term project after penning a three-year contract at the club which will see him stick around until the summer of 2024.

While Assombalonga’s time with Middlesbrough has ended under something of a cloud, there’s no doubt that he made a big contribution over recent years.

The striker found the net 45 times in 152 appearances for the club, a record which equates to almost one goal every three matches.

The verdict

Britt Assombalonga will be very happy to have his future tied up.

The striker’s time with Middlesbrough ended on a really sour note and so it’s clear that fans won’t lose much sleep following his exit.

For the 28-year-old this represents a real opportunity to make a clean break and kickstart his career.

Adana Demispor have big plans for the season ahead and the hope will be that Assombalonga can fire them to survival this term.