Maccabi Tel Aviv show interest in Paddy McNair

The Northern Ireland international, who can play in various defensive positions and in midfield, has been an important player for Boro over the years, which includes making 32 appearances as they reached the play-offs last season.

However, McNair’s contract with Boro expires in 12 months time, so the club know this is their last chance to get a decent fee for the player if fresh terms can’t be agreed.

As a result, there has been plenty of speculation surrounding McNair this summer, with Leeds, United, Luton Town and most recently Italian outfit Como all thought to be monitoring the player.

TEAMtalk has now revealed that Maccabi Tel Aviv have joined the race to sign McNair, with the Israeli side managed by Irish legend Robbie Keane.

It’s his first senior managerial position, but Keane does have plenty of coaching experience, and that includes a spell with Boro, where he worked with McNair on a daily basis when Jonathan Woddgate was in charge.

So, there is already an existing relationship between the two, and they could be able to offer European football to McNair, with Maccabi Tel Aviv set to play AEK Larnaca in their next Europa Conference League Qualifying round next week.

Will Paddy McNair leave Middlesbrough?

Ultimately, the contract situation means that a transfer can’t be ruled out this summer, as it would make little financial sense for Boro to keep a player who could leave on a free next year.

Having said that, Boro are short on defensive options right now, so having a versatile player like McNair is very useful. Not only is the former Manchester United man valued by Boro, but you would expect him to be in the XI for the Championship opener against Millwall this weekend after he featured in the final pre-season friendly against Auxerre last week.

What has Michael Carrick said about McNair’s future?

It must be a frustrating time for Carrick, who is facing a similar situation with Chuba Akpom, the club’s top scorer from last season who has also entered the final year of his deal with Boro.

That takes things out of the hands of the manager, but Carrick has given a cool response when quizzed on McNair’s future, as he made it clear that he enjoys working with the defender, and will continue to do so until things change.

“He’s our player and it’s great to have him. It’s that time of year isn’t it when there are contract situations knocking about, it’s the transfer window, and so names are getting thrown around here, there and everywhere.

“I understand that, it is what it is. But until there is anything really going on, it doesn’t concern me. It’s eyes on the team, who’s fit, who’s training well - all the boys are training well - and looking forward to the start of the season. At the moment, that’s fine and no drama.”