Middlesbrough man attracting late transfer interest from Nottingham Forest, Southampton and Leicester as deadline looms

Djed Spence is the subject of significant transfer interest with just half an hour to go until the transfer window closes, according to the Northern Echo.

The 20-year-old right-back has been courted all summer by Premier League clubs but it is fellow Championship side Nottingham Forest that have made a loan offer to take him for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign, despite signing a right-back on deadline day already in Mohamed Drager.

But they have been joined by top flight sides Southampton and Leicester City, who have also made moves for the youngster although it’s unclear as to whether they are also temporary ones or more permanent moves.

12 of these 25 Middlesbrough facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 The club were founded in 1886 True False

Spence has appeared in three Championship games so far for Boro this season but it appears that he is second choice at right-back behind Anferee Dijksteel.

Neil Warnock has been impressed by Spence’s start to the season but he could end up at a league rival before the window shuts – or he could be in the top flight by the end of the night.

The Verdict

Rumours of Premier League teams coming in for Spence have been around for a while now but it would be a shock if he moved to another Championship outfit.

It may mean that another signing Forest made this summer in Jordi Osei-Tutu is injured for the foreseeable future after he was struck down with a hamstring problem – an issue that ruined his loan spell with Cardiff City last season.

A Premier League move for Spence would make a lot more sense however it looks a lot more likely that he will be heading to the City Ground for the remainder of the season.

It would leave Boro light at right-back considering Darnell Fisher is out long-term with a knee injury but Warnock must be trusted if he’s allowing Spence out on loan as he’s not a man who makes many mistakes.