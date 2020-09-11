Middlesbrough make transfer u-turn decision

Middlesbrough have decided to call off the signing of striker Yaya Sanogo due to concerns over his fitness, according to a report from Football Insider.

The same outlet reported that the striker was set for a medical with the Teesside club this week ahead of a move but now the Boro have decided against bringing him in.

Indeed, the report reveals that Neil Warnock and his coaching staff had serious concerns over his ability to get match fit quickly and therefore decided it wouldn’t be worth the risk of bringing him in and then not seeing him play for ages.

The Championship requires robust, fit players that can get up to speed quickly and, in this most condensed season, that is needed even more.

Having a player with concerns at the start of the campaign, then, is far from ideal and it perhaps makes sense they’re not lumping him onto the wage bill.

The Verdict

Neil Warnock has seen it all and done it all so there is no way he’ll be getting himself into a situation with a player where he feels it’s going to cause him grief straight away.

If Sanogo is not fit now and won’t be for a while, what’s the point in risking a move for him when they could be looking elsewhere for ready-to-go options.