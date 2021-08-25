Middlesbrough make transfer offer for Newcastle United and Burnley target

Middlesbrough are said to have made a bid to sign Zulte Waregem winger Jean-Luc Dompe this summer, as per a recent report by RMC Sport.

Boro are said to have made an opening offer of two million euros for the 26-year-old, with the Belgian side said to have knocked back their offer almost immediately.

Dompe is also said to be a target for Newcastle United and Burnley, which means that the European side could well be waiting to see if the Premier League duo act on their interest in the player or not by also making bids during the current window.

The Frenchman only signed for his current club back in January of last year and has already become a key player after notching up six goals and eight assists in 39 games across all competitions.

12 of these 25 Middlesbrough facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 The club were founded in 1886 True False

Zulte Waregem are however said to be open to letting the winger leave this summer, but only for the right price as they aim to make a substantial profit on the player that they signed from KAA Gent.

The Verdict

This would be a good signing on paper for Boro and it once again shows that they are casting their net wide in search of new recruits this season.

Neil Warnock has shown a tendency to look more towards the European market for new additions to his squad and it appears Dompe fits the bill for what he needs at the Riverside Stadium.

The French attacker is now at a good age and is coming into his prime, which means Boro would be getting in a player who doesn’t need time to develop his all round game.

In short, he certainly has the potential to come in and make an almost instantaneous impact, however whether he comes to England or not will greatly depend on if Middlesbrough can pay what the Belgian side are asking for.