Middlesbrough make transfer move for outgoing Nottingham Forest man

Middlesbrough are said to have opened talks with outgoing Nottingham Forest winger Sammy Ameobi, as per a recent report by Football Insider.

The 29-year-old attacker is set to become a free agent at the end of the month after it was announced that he would be leaving the City Ground after two seasons on Trentside.

A former Boro loanee, Ameobi is now said to be in talks with the North East outfit as he weighs up his next career move after being ditched by Forest.

The winger is vastly experienced at both Premier League and Sky Bet Championship level and would be a promising addition on paper for Boro this summer.

Ameobi was afforded 34 appearances last season by the Reds and notched up three goals and two assists in what was a frustrating campaign for the ex-Newcastle United man.

The player’s last spell with the club came back in the 2012/13 season whilst on the books of the Magpies.

The Verdict

This potential signing has Neil Warnock written all over it as he once again dips into the market for an experienced winger to strengthen his current Boro squad.

Ameobi has great stock at Football League level and would add a real edge to the club’s attacks from a position wide on the left or right.

He arguably has a point to prove after being let go by Forest but I am sure that Warnock and co can get the best out of what is a very talented player for this level.

I can imagine that he would be a regular starter at the Riverside Stadium if this move came to fruition and for that reason you can completely understand why the 29-year-old would probably jump at the chance to sign for Middlesbrough this summer.

Get his confidence back and Boro could have a very shrewd addition on their hands.