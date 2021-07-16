Middlesbrough make transfer decision on 26-y/o midfielder

Middlesbrough will not be signing Dylan Bahamboula after the midfielder had a trial spell with Neil Warnock’s side.

The 26-year-old is contracted to Oldham but the Latics would be prepared to listen to offers for the player, who enjoyed a strong first season in England in the previous campaign.

That resulted in Oldham chief Keith Curle telling Warnock about the player, so it was agreed that Bahamboula would spend time on Teesside trying to secure a permanent deal, which included featuring in the friendly win over Bishop Auckland.

However, reporter Dominic Shaw has revealed that Warnock has made a decision on the Congo international, with Boro not pursuing a deal.

It had been suggested that Oldham would want up to £300,000 for the player, who is entering the final year of his contract with the club.

This update would suggest that Warnock has turned his attentions elsewhere, with strengthening the midfield a priority for the boss in the window, particularly after George Saville’s departure.

A deal for Argentinian Martin Payero remains on course after he passed a medical with Boro.

The verdict

This was slightly surprising as Bahamboula appeared to be a good fit for Warnock in that he is available for a cheap price and he would bring clear qualities to the midfield.

But, you have to trust the judgement of the experienced boss on this one. He knows more than most what sort of player is required to succeed in the Championship and he has made his decision after a week of working with the midfielder.

So, whilst it’s a shame for Bahamboula, he’s sure to have other offers this summer and it will be interesting to see if this is something Boro regret down the line.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.