Middlesbrough make transfer decision amid rumoured pursuit of 10-goal forward

Middlesbrough have pulled out of the race to sign Wigan Athletic striker Kieffer Moore according to Football Insider.

Boro had previously been rivalling the likes of Derby County, QPR and Millwall to sign the Welshman ahead of the summer transfer window.

But this latest report from Football Insider appears to pour cold water on any potential agreement between Neil Warnock’s side and the Latics.

Moore has caught the eye with some strong performances for Paul Cook’s team, although it wasn’t enough to stop them from being relegated (pending an appeal).

Wigan’s off-the-field troubles saw them enter administration, which resulted in them being docked 12 points at the end of this year’s campaign.

That led to them dropping into the relegation zone, and they’re set to play their football in League One next season if their appeal is rejected.

If they are relegated, then it seems likely that a number of players will leave the club, with Moore seemingly being the player that is attracting the most interest already.

Middlesbrough will be hoping they can improve on a frustrating league campaign when the new season gets under way, with Neil Warnock being their permanent manager.

Boro finished 17th in the Championship table in the 2019/20 season, and will be eager to add to their squad in the summer transfer window.

But it appears as though Moore isn’t on their transfer radar anymore, and Warnock will turn to alternatives before the new season gets under way.

The Verdict:

It’ll be interesting to see who they’re looking at now.

I’m not surprised to see significant interest in signing Moore during the summer transfer window, as he’s a player that has shown that he can score goals consistently in the Championship.

It thought his ability in the air would have suited Middlesbrough’s style of play under Neil Warnock, but you have to trust the club’s judgement with this one.

I’m not even sure Middlesbrough even need another striker as they already have strong options available to them.