Middlesbrough make transfer breakthrough in pursuit of Bristol City ace

Middlesbrough are said to be in advanced talks to sign Bristol City striker Famara Diedhiou this summer, with Football Insider reporting that the North East outfit are working on a deal for the player.

The 28-year-old Ivorian frontman has long been linked with a departure from Ashton Gate this term and has notched 10 goals across all competitions in what has been a disappointing season for the Robins.

Boro had been previously interested in signing the towering frontman back in January, with a swap deal involving Britt Assombalonga having reportedly been put forward before talks eventually broke down as a deal could not be struck.

As a result Diedhiou has remained with City and now looks set to bring his four year stay in Bristol to an end this summer, with Boro looking to snare him away on a free transfer after his current contract expires in June.

Since arriving at the club from French side Angers back in 2017, the target man has notched up over 50 goals for the Robins and would be a big miss should he depart in a few months time.

The Verdict

Neil Warnock is a massive fan of Diedhiou and he would be securing a striker who is proven at Championship level if Boro can indeed complete a deal for the 28-year-old.

He will add the physicality up top that both Ashley Fletcher and Assombalonga have failed to provide and in turn will offer something different for Middlesbrough going forwards.

Signing a player of his quality on a free transfer is a rarity nowadays and it shows that Boro really do mean business for next season.

The combination of Diedhiou and Warnock could be a match made in heaven and as a result this potential signing could take them that step closer to becoming real contenders fro promotion next term under the veteran manager after what has been something of a learning curve in the current campaign.